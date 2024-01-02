Fool Me Once filming locations – from Manchester to Almeria, Maya’s huge house and Judith’s stately home

Netflix viewers are gripped by the streaming platform’s latest arrival Fool Me Once, which stars Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage and Joanna Lumley – but all we want to know is which filming locations were used?

Based on the Harlan Coben book of the same name, the thriller follows Maya, played by Michelle.

But one big difference between the book and series is the setting.

While the book is set in New Jersey, the series is based in Winhurst, a fictional UK town.

Maya’s house is a real residential property (Credit: Netflix)

Manchester is the setting for the series, with most of the show’s filming taking place in and around the city.

Speaking of the change of location, Joanna Lumley told RadioTimes.com: “I think it worked really well. It switched over very easily, without any sense that you’re losing too much.”

She added: “So the book had sort of been plasticined, morphed into a kind of British shape, and it worked really well.”

Where are the Fool Me Once filming locations?

Most of the series was filmed in Greater Manchester, in locations such as the Runway Visitor Park at Ringway.

Scenes were additionally shot at Castlefield Viaducts and in the nearby village of Bramhall.

Joanna’s character Judith’s mansion, Farmwood, features heavily, with Arley Hall in Northwich, Cheshire serving as the backdrop.

Judith’s house was actually Arley Hall in Northwich (Credit: Netflix)

The funeral of Joe was also filmed at Arley Hall, as well as Philips Park Cemetery in Miles Platting, Manchester.

Meanwhile, Maya’s home is a real, residential property in Alderley Edge.

Flashback scenes showing the murder of Joe were filmed in Oldham’s Alexandra Park.

Other scenes, which centre around Maya’s time in the army, were shot on location in Almeria, Spain.

Producer discusses locations

Show producer Jessica Taylor told Manchester Evening News of the filming locations: “From the start we create this world of Winhurst. It’s a generic town, but it’s quite an affluent area with high-end houses, but we soon discover the underground parts too.

Scenes of Maya in the army were shot on location in Spain (Credit: Netflix)

“In Harlan’s book it is set in New Jersey, but it adapts itself really well to be an English setting.”

She added: “What we always try to do is use locations we’ve not really visited before, which can be difficult because Manchester is so prominent in filming now. Because we wanted it to be generic, and Manchester is so distinctive we didn’t pick anything too Manchester, although it’s hard to avoid the trams! We want it to look epic, we want people to watch and be impressed by how it looks. It does look very rich and beautiful.”

Fool Me Once is available to stream now on Netflix.

