Richard Armitage is back on the telly in the new Netflix drama Fool Me Once – and he lives a rather private life away from screens.

The actor, whose career spans over three decades, is no stranger to starring in a smash-hit show or flick. He’s got the likes of The Stranger, The Hobbit and Obsession, wrapped up under his belt and added to his filmography.

But away from the cameras and spotlight, Richard lives a rather notoriously private life. So is Richard married? And why was he so protective over his personal life? Keep reading to find out…

Richard is usually tight-lipped about his personal life (Credit: ITV)

Richard Armitage on ‘coming out’ at 19

Back in April 2023, Richard opened up about his sexuality – and revealed how he came out when he was a teenager. Talking to Radio Times, he explained he had chosen not to talk about his sexuality publicly, in case it overshadowed his acting career.

“It happened when I was 19 – to anybody who mattered – and I was always waiting for that question to punch me in the face, and it never did. I thought, are people being polite, or is it that they don’t want to know?”

He added: “I don’t know that I ever wanted to put myself in front of the work I was doing, anything about my family or personal life. I just thought, let the work speak for itself.”

Richard Armitage talks about partner

Richard also appeared to confirm his new partner was male in 2023. Talking to The Standard, he spoke about filming nude scenes in Netflix drama Obsession and how they affected his relationship.

“We did talk about it. I reassured him that it was all going to be fine, and we were being well looked after,” recalled Richard.

He also revealed that he and his on-screen lover Anna Barton, played by Charlie Murphy, had “met each other’s partners and gone for dinner”.

Michelle Keegan leads the cast of Fool Me Once as Maya Stern (Credit: Netflix)

Richard Armitage in Fool Me Once

Richard’s latest role is in the psychological thriller Fool Me Once. The new Harlan Coben adaptation is the eighth novel that Netflix has adapted by the author.

The show follows a woman named Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) whose husband, Joe, played by Richard, has been brutally murdered.

Richard plays the husband of Michelle’s character (Credit: Netflix)

When her husband dies, Maya becomes extra protective of her young daughter and installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her. Maya is shocked when footage from the camera reveals a man is in her house, and that man is her own husband who is supposed to be dead…

The thriller unfolds as Maya tries to learn the shocking secrets behind why her husband isn’t really dead. Joanna Lumley stars as Joe’s overly protective mother, Judith Burkett.

