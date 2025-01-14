The death of comedian Tony Slattery has been announced by his devastated partner.

Tony, best known for shows including Whose Line is it Anyway? died at the age of 65 earlier today (January 14), it’s been revealed.

His loved ones have now shared their sadness in a statement.

Death of Tony Slattery announced

The star’s partner Mark Michael Hutchinson shared the news that Tony died earlier today. He said that he died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday night.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.”

Tributes pour in

Following the news, social media was awash with fans and friends sharing warm tributes.

“RIP Tony Slattery. A true good guy,” said one.

“Gutted. Tony had me and my family howling with laughter through the 1990s. God rest him,” said another.

A third commented: “Incredibly sad to hear that Tony Slattery has passed away. A staple part of my childhood staying up to watch Whose Line Is It Anyway?.”

“Oh no, we’ve lost Tony Slattery. RIP another good one,” another said sadly.

“Sad news about Tony Slattery, a genuinely funny and charming man – may he rest in peace,” another commented.

“RIP to the LEGEND that was Tony Slattery. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” another said sadly.

As well as Whose Line is it Anyway?, Tony also appeared on Have I Got News For You, quiz show Just A Minute, Saturday Night At The Movies and also appeared in Coronation Street in 2005 as owner of the bookies Eric Talford.

Tony spoke regularly about his bipolar disorder and in 2020 revealed that he went bankrupt following a battle with substance abuse and mental health issues.

