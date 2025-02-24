Death of Killing Me Softly singer Roberta Flack, 88, announced as tributes pour in

The death of singer Roberta Flack has been announced today (February 24). She was aged 88.

The 1970s R&B legend was known for hits including Killing Me Softly With His Song and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.

Death of Roberta Flack shared

In a statement, her reps announced her death. They shared that she died peacefully surrounded by her family.

It read: “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025.

“She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”

Cause of death and health issues

The singer’s friend and manager Suzanne Koga told The New York Times the singer died on her way to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Roberta was battling several health challenges in the years leading up to her death. She revealed she had ALS – or motor neurone disease – in late 2022.

At the time, Koga said that as a result of the condition, the star was unable to sing and it was not easy for her to speak.

Tributes pour in

Fans flooded social media with tributes as a result of hearing the news.

One commented: “Roberta Flack, the soul-stirring siren of the 1970s, passed at 88. Her Grammy-gilded voice and piano wizardry shaped eras, leaving a timeless echo. Rest easy Legend.”

Another added: “Heaven HAS taken another Angel from us.” A third then commented: “Such sad news this afternoon. One of the greats.”

“Killing Me Softly played non stop in my youth!! RIP Roberta Flack,” another then added.

“Very sad to read this news, a legend has gone to the stage in the sky. My condolences to her family and friends,” said another.

