Call The Midwife season 14 comes to an end next week (March 2), and fans have finally got an answer to a long-running question.

Fan-favourite character Nancy hasn’t been on screen for a few weeks, leaving fans wondering if she had left the show completely. And, while she will return next week, the actress who plays her has revealed she has quit the BBC show.

Nancy got engaged and temporarily left Poplar to take a role at Netherditch Hospital as she believed it would be best for her and her daughter.

And, while the BBC previously confirmed Megan Cusack had not left her role as Nancy permanently, the actress has now announced it’s time to “step out of her comfort zone”.

Nancy to return for Call The Midwife season 14 finale

Last night’s episode of Call The Midwife (February 23) aired a surprise comeback from Colette, Nancy’s daughter. The character appeared in a dress fitting scene, alongside the bridesmaids for Nancy’s big day.

Fans were then treated to the confirmation that the wedding will happen on-screen. Violet shared some details about the upcoming wedding, revealing Nancy had changed her mind about the wedding dress. And fans were delighted to see Colette back on their screens, but still wondered where Nancy was.

But at the end of the episode when next week’s teaser aired, viewers finally caught a glimpse of the fan-favourite character. In the short clip, Nancy and Colette were seen reuniting with their old friends in Poplar.

This small glimpse really made viewers happy, especially after an “exhausting” penultimate episode which followed a series of heartbreaking episodes.

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for Nancy’s return

Taking to X to share their happiness at the news, one wrote: “Wow. At least we know Nancy is alive. I was starting to worry.”

Another added: “Nancy is returning and looks stunning as usual. I can’t wait.”

“All these mentions of Nancy has me so excited for her return!” a third penned.

At least we know Nancy is alive. I was starting to worry.

A fourth penned: “What an episode. So much happened and so much to come. I’m exhausted from all that sobbing.”

A viewer added: “Finally! We really needed a Nancy return.”

However, in a blow for fans of the show, it appears she won’t be on screen for long.

‘I need to take a leap of faith’

Actress Megan Cusack told the Radio Times today (February 24): “Sometimes, you’ve got to step out of your comfort zone to grow. I’ve learnt so much, but I’m at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith.”

The actress has been on the show for four years.

She added: “It’s bittersweet, really. I’ve made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me.

“But when I think about not rocking up to set and seeing Tim, who’s part of the grips team, with his guitar hanging out of his van and serenading people at half six in the morning… It really has been like a family.”

It isn’t yet clear when or how Nancy’s exit will play out on screen.

Nancy’s highly-anticipated scenes air in Call The Midwife season 14 finale on Sunday March 2 at 8pm.

