Call the Midwife cat Nigel dies and viewers are left heartbroken

Call the Midwife fans were left devastated and outraged after Sunday’s (February 9) episode saw the tragic death of Cyril Robinson’s beloved cat, Nigel.

The unexpected loss of the fan-favourite feline sparked an outpouring of grief and frustration, with some viewers even calling for a boycott of Call the Midwife.

Viewers were heartbroken by Nigel’s death (Credit: BBC)

Nigel dies on Call the Midwife

Nigel first captured the hearts of viewers in the 2023 Christmas special, when he was found during an evacuation in Poplar.

Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) discovered the stray cat on the street and fed him a tin of fish. The pair forged an instant bond. Over time, Nigel became his loyal companion.

However, in Sunday’s episode, midwife Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry) found Nigel unwell on the street and returned him to Cyril.

The usually energetic and adventurous cat was trembling, refusing food and water. Cyril wrapped Nigel in a blanket as he planned to take him to the vet the next morning.

Tragically, Cyril woke up to find Nigel had passed away in his arms. Stroking his beloved pet, he whispered: “Don’t leave me, Nigel.”

In another deeply moving scene, Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) dug a small grave in the gardens for the beloved cat.

“Thanks, Fred, it will be nice knowing he is nearby,” Cyril said, struggling to hold back tears.

Fred, who admitted he wasn’t usually sentimental about animals, responded: “I’m not sentimental about animals, but I’m going to miss his little face.”

Cyril reflected on their special bond.

“We were strays together. He had no one, and I had no one when we met. We made a home together,” he mused.

Fans react

Viewers took to social media in shock and sorrow, with many furious over the decision to kill off Nigel.

“Nooo Nigel #CallTheMidwife,” one fan accompanied their tweet with a series of crying emojis.

“#CallTheMidwife shocking, show needs boycotting after killing Nigel,” said another as they called for a boycott of the hit show.

Many fans expressed disbelief at the writers’ decision, with one exclaiming: “I can’t believe #CallTheMidwife killed off Nigel… best character on the show.”

Another heartbroken viewer wrote: “For all the tears I’ve cried over deaths on #CallTheMidwife, now they go for the cats! Please, not Nigel…”

Others pleaded for the show to take a lighter turn, questioning why the tragedy was necessary.

“Please tell me #CallTheMidwife is going to get happier. I mean, why let Nigel die?” they queried.

Meanwhile, another devastated fan summed up the emotions of many.

“All the pain and heartbreak in Call the Midwife, and Nigel dying has been the most I’ve ever cried.”

Read more: Call the Midwife in BBC schedule shake-up as BAFTA Film Awards airs in its usual slot next weekend

Are you going to miss Nigel? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.