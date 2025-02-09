Call the Midwife has been replaced by the BBC next weekend, albeit temporarily.

The show usually airs on Sunday evenings. However, the hit drama will be removed from schedules next week (Sunday, February 16).

Trixie and co. won’t be on our screens next weekend (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife ‘axed’ by BBC

Tonight (February 9) will see Call the Midwife air in its usual evening slot on BBC One.

Tonight’s episode, the sixth in the series, will see Joyce face a difficult situation when a mother suffers postnatal complications.

The episode also features a council strike leading to an outbreak of Weil’s disease, and Cyril’s life is teased to be turned upside down.

However, after tonight, viewers will have to wait a bit longer than usual for the next episode.

This is because next Sunday, BBC One will air the BAFTA Film Awards from 7pm.

The award show, hosted by David Tennant, will air continuously until 9.05pm. This means that it will air in Call the Midwife’s usual slot.

David Tennant is hosting the BAFTA Film Awards (Credit: BBC)

When is Call the Midwife next on BBC One?

The next episode of the show, the seventh of the series, will therefore air the following Sunday – February 23.

This isn’t the first time that the show has been impacted by the BAFTA Film Awards.

Last series’ final episode was delayed by a week due to the awards ceremony being shown in its usual Sunday evening slot.

Many a fan will be unaware of the schedule change – so will have a bit of a surprise when they tune in expecting Trixe and co, and instead be greeted by David Tennant and a whole host of Hollywood stars!

Owen’s story left fans in tears (Credit: BBC)

Viewers in tears over iron lung episode

Last week, viewers were left in tears following a powerful episode about a man living in an iron lung.

During the episode, viewers met Owen, a man who had been paralysed following a polio infection, living in an iron lung

Shelagh Turner cared for Owen. However, when she noticed jaundice in his wife, Betty, his main carer, she made some appointments.

In heartbreaking scenes, Betty was diagnosed with cancer, and was given no hope of a cure.

At the end of the episode, Owen was by his wife’s side as she peacefully passed away.

Viewers were in floods of tears as the credits rolled.

“Wow. An absolute all-timer from Call The Midwife tonight. Brutal, powerful and positively white-knuckles at times. And Sister Julienne being the absolute boss we all know and adore. I think I write this every year but HOW is it still this good after 14 seasons?” one fan tweeted.

“I felt so sorry for Owen. Not only for losing Betty, but for all the time he had spent with the iron lung. That was not living,” another said.

Call the Midwife airs tonight (Sunday, February 9) from 8.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Will you be watching the BAFTA Film Awards? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.