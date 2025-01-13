Call The Midwife viewers concerned as character ‘goes missing’ amid complaints over ‘woke’ storylines

Call The Midwife fans have shared their concerns over a ‘missing’ character – while slamming the show for its “absurd” storylines.

The beloved BBC show returned to TV on Sunday (January 12) for the latest episode in its 14th series.

However, viewers watching at home were not too impressed with what played out on screens…

The show returned to screens last night (Credit: BBC)

Call The Midwife hit with criticism

In the latest Call The Midwife episode, Trixie Aylward (Helen George) was tasked to look after a pregnant single woman.

Meanwhile, in another storyline, Nurse Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry) and Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte) volunteered at a homeless shelter as they continued to develop their friendship.

And while the plot kept some viewers gripped at their screens, other fans couldn’t help but share their concerns over dedicated midwife at Nonnatus House, Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) – who was noticeably absent.

Beloved character Nancy went missing from the show according to fans (Credit: BBC)

Nancy goes ‘missing’ on Call The Midwife

Nancy going missing from the latest episode left plenty of fans worried that actress Megan might have left Call The Midwife.

“Where was Nancy this week?” said one person on X. Someone else added: “Has Nancy left already?”

A third person wrote: “Did Nancy go, and and was there no grand finale, because where is she? If she’s gone just like that, I will be steamed, she’s a fan favourite and deserves better.”

In the previous episode, Nancy and her lover Roger (Conor O’Donnell) shared some big wedding news.

The pair – who met at Christmas – plan to marry in six months, when she returns from her job in Jamaica. However, it seems the fact that she’s planning to return did nothing to calm Call The Midwife lovers…

‘Absurd’ storyline

Meanwhile, other viewers have slammed the show for its “absurd” storylines.

Fans are not happy that Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte) appeared to grow closer to Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry) – despite him still being married to Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott), who is in Jamaica.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one penned: “This show really is getting absurd. Single mothers and a gay man living with nuns, this would never have happened!!! Get back to good storytelling and sack your woke writers immediately.”

Someone else added: “What were the beliefs on dating a married man in the 70s? I know Sister Julienne won’t be happy if Rosalind is found out. I know her and Cyril aren’t officially dating yet, but they’re getting closer.”

A third person mused: “Am I the only person who thinks the writing and pace of #callthemidwife has changed and not for the better? Something is so off. I’m watching the older series too and it was so much better. Less jumpy the flow was better, scripting better. Sack the writers.”

Another viewer declared: “Cyril wouldn’t do this to Lucille and I hate this storyline.”

Read more: Inside Helen George’s love life – split from husband; separating from co-star partner; ‘romance’ rumours with Call the Midwife actor

So what do you think of the new Call The Midwife? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.