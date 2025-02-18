Carry On actor Julian Holloway has died at the age of 80, it’s been announced.

Julian – who was the father of model Sophie Dahl – died on Sunday (February 15). He passed away at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Dorset after a “brief illness”, his agent said.

His family are yet to break their silence on his death. But friends and fans have flooded social media with their tributes.

Sophie Dahl with her dad Julian Holloway (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Actor Julian Holloway dies aged 80

Julian appeared in eight Carry On films between 1967 and 1976, including Carry On Camping and Carry On Up The Khyber.

He had a brief romance with Tessa Dahl in 1976, with daughter Sophie born the following year. The pair split when Sophie was a baby, with the model going to visit her dad, who lived in LA, in the longer school holidays growing up.

As an adult, it’s understood she introduced him to her husband, jazz musician Jamie Cullum.

Sophie hasn’t yet shared a statement on his death.

Actress Miriam Margolyes has, though.

Miriam shared her grief over the actor’s death (Credit: Splash News)

‘Wonderful man’

Posting on Facebook, she shared her grief at the death of Julian.

She said: “Oh I am very sad. Wonderful man. Wishing you and all his family long life. Too many going.”

Actress Stephanie Beacham also shared her condolences. She said: “Dear dear person, kind and funny. One day he entertained my grandson in his swimming pool while I had to make some calls and helped dress and feed same two year old. A friend. Rest in peace Julian. You will be missed.”

Another fan of the star said: “So sad to hear of the death of Julian Holloway. Not only was he often funny in his various Carry On movie appearances and a good TV actor, he’ll always have a place in my heart as the voice of Death in Regular Show, my favorite show as a teen and still my favorite of mine now.”

