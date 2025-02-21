Question Time host Fiona Bruce struggled to contain her emotions last night as she announced the sudden death of her colleague, Alison Fuller.

Touched by Fiona’s display of “true empathy”, viewers took to social media to extend their support. The BBC presenter said she was “shocked” by the tragic death of Alison.

Fiona Bruce fought back tears as she brought Question Time to an end last night (Credit: BBC)

Fiona Bruce announces death of Question Time producer Alison Fuller

Before concluding last night’s episode (February 20) of Question Time, Fiona took a moment to remember her friend who sadly passed away.

“Before we go… very sadly, last week, we lost a well-loved…,” she said, before looking down and choking back tears.

After composing herself, Fiona continued: “Alison Fuller had worked on this programme for 27 years.” The host explained she was in charge of recruiting the audience for Question Time.

It was a very short and sudden illness and we were all shocked by her death and we miss her very much.

“She was responsible for recruiting audiences, like you. We reckon she’s spoken to well over, I think, 100,000 audience members in that time,” the host added.

“It was a very short and sudden illness and we were all shocked by her death and we miss her very much. I just want to send my love to Ally’s family.”

Alison has served as an audience producer on Question Time since 1998. She was from Dudley, England. At the very end of the episode, a picture of Alison appeared on screen, as the BBC dedicated the episode to her.

Alison died after a ‘short and sudden’ illness (Credit: BBC)

‘Most emotional’ episode

Question Time viewers were left deeply saddened by Alison’s death. One wrote on X that it “was one of the most emotional @bbcquestiontime #BBCQTs we’ve ever watched”. They also said: “Fiona Bruce displayed true empathy.”

Another person wrote in their tribute to Alison: “I first met Alison ‘Full House’ Fuller when she was the audience producer for Central Weekend – she will be missed.”

Meanwhile, Fiona has been presenting Question Time since 2019 after taking over from David Dimbleby.

She recently came under fire for “interrupting” her guests amid a discussion about current Labour’s economic plan, while trying to push an “agenda” on live TV.

