Fiona Bruce’s ‘fury’ over treatment by the BBC: ‘I usually only criticise them in private’

Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce previously revealed her “fury” after the gender pay gap at the BBC was revealed.

Back in the summer of 2017, the publication of the BBC’s highest-earning presenters revealed an imbalance between the numbers of men and women at the top of the list.

In the broadcaster’s annual report, it was revealed that top earner Chris Evans made between £2.2m and £2.25m in 2016/2017, while Claudia Winkleman was the highest-paid female celebrity. She earned between £450,000 and £500,000.

Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce on BBC’s gender pay gap

At the time, about two-thirds of stars earning more than £150,000 – and all of the top seven earners – were male. As a result, the publication of the report sparked an outcry. And the furore led to the corporation attempting to rectify the situation.

As well as Fiona, Clare Balding, Victoria Derbyshire and Emily Maitlis were among those who signed an open letter to Lord Hall. It called for the then director-general to “correct” the disparity. In the letter, they claimed that the BBC had known about it “for years”.

Speaking to The Times in 2022, Fiona – who has worked for the BBC for 35 years – revealed her fury over the report. And she revealed that it was her hardest moment professionally when she discovered how little female presenters were being paid.

“It’s been sorted out, mostly,” she said. “I found it hard putting my name to a letter criticising the BBC — I usually only criticise them in private — but I was furious.”

Fiona Bruce’s earnings

The report stated at the time that, after the gender pay gap was addressed, Fiona was being paid more than £400,000. This was as much as her male colleague (at the time), Huw Edwards.

However, she’s well aware of her wealth and privilege. And, as a result, steers well clear of social media.

“I get flak about everything. I am privileged and well paid, I don’t look at all the comments. If you allow social media to dictate the kind of person you are you have lost your sense of self,” she said.

Last year, Fiona’s net worth was estimated at £2.3m. As well as Antiques Roadshow, Fiona also hosts Question Time and presented Crimewatch.

Antiques Roadshow is on BBC One on Sunday November 10 at 8pm.

