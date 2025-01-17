Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce has earned the wrath of her audience after she was accused of being “biased” in the latest episode.

The BBC star faced complaints that she interrupted her guests during Thursday’s (January 16) episode to push a certain “agenda”.

Enraged viewers took to X to slam Fiona. A significant number of them said she tried to shut down journalist and economist Liam Halligan during a heated debate.

Fiona slammed for ‘interrupting’ her guests (Credit: BBC)

Question Time star Fiona Bruce branded ‘biased’

Yesterday’s episode of Question Time had Sir Chris Bryant MP, former Conservative culture secretary Nadine Dorries, Lib Dems’ Calum Miller Mo, former Labour adviser Baroness Ayesha Hazarika and economist and journalist Liam.

Debate ensued among the panelists, as they discussed a range of topics. There were suggestions to improve NHS’ A&E crisis, and questions about current Labour’s economic plan. However, an audience member’s question whether Elon Musk is a “friend or foe to Britain” prompted most reactions.

Fiona and Liam appeared to clash over the discussion about Elon. Like the rest of the guests, Liam went on to share his opinion on the topic.

The journalist said: “With all respect to Lorraine [audience member] and her question, I have to say a lot of this conversation about Elon Musk is pure displacement activity. This whole Question Time, the headlines we’ve seen should’ve been all about the grooming gangs scandal…”

Cutting him off in the middle of his speech, the BBC star said: “Liam! With respect to you, that’s not what Lorraine’s question is, and that’s how it works on Question Time.”

She continued: “Her question is about: ‘Is Elon Musk a friend or foe?’ And he’s talked not just about grooming, he’s talked about other things as well.”

But Liam argued that diverting the discussion towards Elon was a “displacement activity” and explained why they had better topics to talk about.

“Why are we talking about Elon Musk? We should be talking about this absolute scandal” Liam Halligan believes if Musk’s influence is the driving force for the UK to launch a new national inquiry into grooming gangs, then he hopes Musk “keeps pushing”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/tlMat5AZCS — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) January 16, 2025

Viewers react

Fiona’s argument in yesterday’s was met with positive reactions from some of the live audience. However, some viewers slammed her on social media for being “biased”.

One viewer showed support to Fiona by saying: “Just for once, correct intervention from Fiona Bruce. It won’t be happening often, so make the most of it.”

Another argued: “As usual Fiona Bruce tried to shut him down before he got his point over but Liam was having none of it!”

Adding to the comment another said: “I stopped watching this lefty biased programme years ago, when Bruce took over and turned into the Fiona Bruce show. She even tried to shut Liam down last night but failed. Says a lot about her.”

One wrote: “Fiona Bruce tried to shut him down, but Liam persisted. Good for him, shame on her.”

