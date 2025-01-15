The death of Diane Langton was shared today, January 15. Diane, who was best known for her roles on Hollyoaks and Only Fools And Horses, was 77 years old.

The English actress had a full career, dating back to the 1950s, and even starred on EastEnders. Her agent, Shane Collins, shared the sad news.

Death of Diane Langton announced

Shane wrote of the Nana McQueen star: “I am sad to say that Diane Langton passed away this morning.”

The Somerset born star’s career began in 1959, after she scored a role in the Carry On film, Carry On Teacher – where she played a schoolgirl. Consequently, it sparked a colourful career filled with a variety of roles.

Diane went on to land various roles in the TV spin-off of the series, Carry On Laughing. She has also starred in a string of UK dramas such as Ashes to Ashes, Heartbeat, Holby City and Doctors.

Diane also had a recurring role as June Snell in Only Fools And Horses. She appeared in two episodes, starring opposite Sir David Jason as Del Boy Trotter as his old flame.

Diane Langton’s career

The actress also played Bev Williams in EastEnders the following decade.

She was well known for her role as Nana McQueen in Hollyoaks, becoming part of arguably the soap’s best loved family in 2007. The role lasted for two years. Evidently, Diane’s character was popular as she made a return again in 2012.

Diane’s agent said of her career: “Diane had a rich and remarkable career appearing on stage, in films, and on television, including playing the iconic Nana McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2007 to the present day.”

He added: “Diane trained at the Corona Academy and started her professional career as a dancer. Touring with ballet companies throughout Europe. Followed by appearances on That Was the Week That Was and The London Palladium.”

Tributes pour in

Subsequently, since the news has been shared, tributes have poured in on social media. One fan penned: “Rest in peace Diane Langton. You will be missed.”

Another said: “It has been a very sad day with the loss of Diane Langton and Linda Nolan. God rest their souls, always.”

A third added: “The nation’s nana. Diane Langton is a true soap icon and beloved by us all. She’ll be so missed.”

Our thoughts are with Diane’s family after their tragic loss.

