EastEnders: As Lauren confesses to being at the scene of Cindy’s attack, big clue why fans think she’s innocent

In EastEnders, Lauren confessed to being at the scene of Cindy’s attack on Christmas Day but fans have their doubts that she was actually the one to hit her with that shovel.

With Lauren being arrested last night (Tuesday, January 14), she admitted to Peter that she couldn’t remember if she was the one to attack Cindy. She just remembered being there to turn her over.

But, fans of the BBC soap don’t believe that she was actually the true culprit after all.

Lauren opened up to Peter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lauren confession

On Christmas Day in EastEnders, Cindy Beale was attacked and was hit on the head with a shovel. She was then left for dead in the snow before being found lying in the Square by George and Kathy.

Many people were out to get Cindy after the truth about her and Junior’s affair came out, with Cindy ending up in a coma for a couple of weeks before awaking to find out that her attacker was most likely someone she knows.

Yesterday evening, after being questioned by the police and after Cindy shared her suspicions, Lauren admitted that she saw Cindy lying in the snow on Christmas Day.

She turned her over and ran away, leaving her for dead. She had no idea that Cindy saw her.

After, she then worried that she wasn’t remembering everything because she was on drugs at the time, meaning that she could’ve been the one to attack her.

Fans don’t think Lauren had enough motive (Credit: BBC)

Fans rule Lauren out of suspect list after spotting huge clue

Lauren had the Cindy recording which exposed her affair in the pub. She had known about the affair long before Christmas Day. And, now fans think this is a clue that rules her out of being a suspect.

If Lauren was going to attack Cindy over the affair, she would’ve done so before.

One fan noted: “Lauren wouldn’t attack Cindy. Not after she exposed Cindy’s affair initially. Cindy is trying to set Lauren up.”

Another person wrote: “Lauren saying it was her but I’m not convinced it was her still.”

A third fan added: “Bit stupid really, of course she’d name Lauren in revenge for her calling her out. What reason would Lauren have now? Get it together police and think!”

