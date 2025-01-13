EastEnders: As Lauren’s arrested, here’s everything that happens next

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders saw Lauren Branning arrested for the Christmas Day attack on Cindy. Cindy’s attack came after Lauren shocked both the Beales and the Knights by unveiling evidence of Cindy’s affair with Junior.

As audio evidence played Cindy’s unwitting confession, a smug Lauren sat back and watched the ensuing fireworks. And as both families turned on Cindy, she was drove out into the wind and the snow, alone – where a mystery attacker knocked her unconscious.

With Cindy unconscious for the weeks following Christmas, she’s remained tight-lipped over her attacker’s identity, leaving viewers speculating. But, as she regained consciousness, there was only one name on Cindy’s lips…

The police hauled Lauren in for questioning (Credit: BBC)

Lauren arrested by police following attack on Cindy

Cindy regained consciousness tonight (Monday, January 13) and was shocked to learn that she’d been attacked. Lauren stressed her innocence, but clearly there was no love lost between the two women.

And, as the police arrived in The Vic later, she soon learned that she was in the frame for the attack on Cindy. But what happens next?

Will Peter stand by Lauren? (Credit: BBC)

What happens next as the police arrest Lauren for Cindy attack on EastEnders

In tomorrow’s episode (Tuesday, January 14), Lauren is questioned by the police over the attack on Cindy. When Peter realises that Cindy’s statement was behind Lauren’s arrest, he visits his mother and demands that she retract it.

However, he’s left shocked when Lauren reveals what really happened on Christmas Day. Who really attacked Cindy – and can Lauren clear her name?

Peter needs to find his mum somewhere to stay (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Cindy returns to Albert Square

As the fallout of Lauren’s revelation continues to drive a wedge between her and Peter, he goes to see Cindy at the hospital. He promises to find her a place to stay when she’s released from the hospital. After Ian refuses to have her back, he scores her a place at Reiss’s.

Meanwhile, back on the Square, Cindy faces hostility from both families, and especially Ian. Peter struggles to support both Lauren and Cindy.

