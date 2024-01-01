Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? It has recently been reported that Max Bowden will be departing his role as Ben Mitchell after his contract wasn’t renewed.

Is anyone else set to leave the Square this year, though? We’ve had plenty of departures over Christmas with Keanu Taylor and Rocky Cotton both bowing out.

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has also confirmed there are more returns to look out for, including Lauren Branning, who is coming back to Walford on New Year’s Day.

Another return has been announced as well: Johnny Carter is heading back to Walford. He’s been recast again as the third actor to play him takes on the role.

Here’s a round up of who is leaving, returning and joining the cast of EastEnders in 2023.

Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024?

Max’s personal life may have been too much for show bosses (Credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell

EastEnders actor Max Bowden has reportedly been axed from the BBC One soap after his contract was not renewed at a recent meeting.

The 29-year-old actor has been playing Ben Mitchell to critical acclaim for four years now. However according to The Sun, Max’s character will leave Walford, but is unlikely to be killed off.

The tabloid claims that the actor met up with bosses who decided not to renew his contract when it ends in March – and that execs had expressed concern over his private life hitting headlines.

“There has been a lot of noise around him for a bit too long and that can take away from the drama on the show,” the source said.

“He went in for a meeting as his contract was up for renewal next year. No one knew how it was going to go and following discussions, it was decided that he would leave. Bosses have yet to plan his exit storyline but Ben is not a character that they would kill off as we’ve already seen in all the previous recasts.”

Max started to date co-star Shona McGarty in May 2022, at the time his ex-partner Roisin Buckle was pregnant with his child. She thought they were just taking time apart. Max and Shona didn’t last either.

Meanwhile, a BBC spokesperson said: “We wish him all the best for the future.”

So what does this mean for his future with husband Callum? Ballum fans aren’t happy their favourite couple is set to be torn apart. Or will Callum leave with him?

Shona McGarty will leave this year too (Credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean

Whit has been in the show since she was a teenager – 15 years ago.

Since then she’s been through all sorts of heartache, including the shocking reveal that as a teen she had been groomed and raped by Tony King.

She’s been sexually exploited, she’s been married and divorced, jilted at the altar, snogged married Mick Carter, said a tragic goodbye to her baby, Peach, and even killed her stalker in self defence!

And now it seems she’s finally found happiness with Zack Hudson, but it doesn’t look like that will last.

Zack and Whit are about to find out she is pregnant again. But after the loss of Peach and her declaration she cannot bear to have another child, what will this discovery mean for her and her baby?

Will the news drive her away from Walford and memories of Peach? And how will Zack cope if she leaves with his child?

Aunt Sal was a force to be reckoned with (Credit: BBC)

Aunt Sal

Next week Phil Mitchell gets the upsetting news Aunt Sal has died. She was the sister of his mum Peggy. It hits Phil particularly hard as he starts to think about his relationship with Albie.

Aunt Sal’s death comes after actress Anna Karen died in a devastating house fire in 2022.

Who’s returning to EastEnders in 2024?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders)

Johnny Carter returns to EastEnders

It has been revealed that the son of Mick and Linda will return to the show. He will be played by new actor Charlie Suff, who will become the third person to play the role. Sam Strike was the first Johnny, with Ted Reilly being the last actor to star. Johnny’s return will take place soon, though it’s not been confirmed exactly when.

Charlie has spoken about his new role: “I’m so delighted to be joining such an iconic programme – EastEnders was always on at my house when I was growing up. Johnny is a complex character who has been through so much, which I can’t wait to explore. I’ve found EastEnders to be the most kind and loving space to work in, and I already feel like one of the family.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Charlie Suff to the role of Johnny Carter. Although we haven’t seen Johnny on The Square in almost five years, his character remains linked to the show and its most iconic venue, The Queen Vic. Since his short time away, the Carter family dynamics have changed significantly, and it’s safe to say that Johnny will be returning to a very different Walford than the one he left.”

So what brings Johnny back to Albert Square? Will his mum be pleased to see her sausage again?

Who else is returning to EastEnders in 2023?

What brings Lauren back to Walford? (Credit: BBC)

Lauren Branning

EastEnders has confirmed that Jacqueline Jossa is reprising her role of Lauren Branning permanently. Lauren was last seen in France when she met up with Peter Beale and their son, Louie.

Lauren will first be seen on New Year’s Day in Paris with her cousin Penny (more on that below!). But soon enough the women decide they have to return to Walford. But what brings them back?

It’s not all plain sailing though as Penny and Louie soon end up in Walford alone. So where is Lauren?

When she finally makes it back to the Square the following week, she’s furious with Penny. She doesn’t know whether to stay or go, but when she discovers she has a secret sister living at The Vic and Bobby pleads Peter’s case, Lauren decides to stick around. Is that a good idea, however?

Does Penny have a secret? (Credit: BBC)

Penny Branning

Jack Branning’s daughter, Penny, is heading back to Walford after 15 years. She’s been living in France with her mum, Selina. She returns with her cousin, Lauren, after an eventful New Year’s Eve in Paris. But what’s happened?

Kitty Castledine will play Penny. It’s her first television role since graduating this summer. Speaking of joining the show, Kitty said: “I didn’t expect to start my EastEnders journey so soon out of drama school – I can’t actually believe it!

“My whole family are EastEnders fans, and I remember sitting on my Nanny Kay’s lap to tune in, and now they get to watch me in Albert Square. The inclusion of disabled talent on screen is so important to me as a wheelchair user, so I’m thrilled to be playing a character as feisty and cool as Penny. She’s thrown into the middle of the drama straight away, and I can’t wait to see what she gets up to.”

EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw added: “It’s been a long time since Penny Branning was in Walford, and she’s a very different person from the one our viewers might remember. Kitty is a terrific addition to the show, and we’re looking forward to seeing Penny back in Albert Square.”

It’s good news for Shirley fans (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Carter

It’s fair to say Walford hasn’t been kind to Shirley Carter. She left at the end of December 2022 after her son, Mick Carter disappeared at sea.

Following the death of her sister Tina Carter the previous year, she felt too haunted by their ghosts to stick around. However, the good news is Shirl will return – we think!

An EastEnders spokesperson told Digital Spy: “Linda Henry will be returning to EastEnders.”

But this was a while ago and we’re still waiting! Dean Wicks recently suggested his mum was in hospital after having a mental breakdown. But can he be trusted to tell the truth? Is she really struggling? How long before we see her in Walford again?

Freddie will return! (Credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater

Actor Bobby Brazier took some time out from Walford to enjoy his stint on Strictly. On-screen he attacked Stacey Slater’s stalker Theo and left him in a coma. Freddie was eventually cleared, but has been staying with his mum, Little Mo, to get away from it all.

Fans had been concerned Bobby wouldn’t return as Freddie, but he is coming back – although when remains a mystery.

Recently speaking to Heat Magazine, the actor admitted: “I don’t know when or how, but I am going back after the Strictly tour. I miss everyone and I miss acting. Every so often, a dance will feel like a scene – like when I was being Patrick Swayze [in Movies Week] – and it feels like I’m stepping into a role, which makes me miss work.”

The tour runs from January 19 – February 11 meaning that Bobby won’t be back to work for at least a couple of months yet!

Who’s joining EastEnders?

Eddie and Gloria are not who they seem (Credit: BBC)

Eddie and Gloria Knight

The parents of George Knight will arrive on New Year’s Day. They soon make their presence felt when they make a confession about George’s adoption.

Although The Vic landlord always knew he was adopted, he didn’t know the full truth – that he was farmed – a process where parents bought children who were advertised for money.

Gloria and Eddie (played by Elizabeth Counsell and Christopher Fairbank) leave George questioning everything he thought he knew about his own identity.

But is there even more to the story than meets the eye? And what exactly are Gloria and Eddie hiding from their son?

And how will George’s family cope when Eddie’s racist views suddenly come to the fore?

Just why is Stevie here now? (Credit: BBC)

Stevie Mitchell

Hollywood actor Alan Ford is joining EastEnders as Stevie Mitchell – the estranged dad of Billy Mitchell.

Billy grew up in care after Stevie took custody of his brother Charlie and left Billy to fend for himself. Father and son last saw each other off-screen 25 years ago.

It’s as the Mitchell clan gather to say goodbye to Aunt Sal, who dies next week, that Stevie walks back into their lives. It’s clear his presence is not welcome – but what is he really doing there?

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer said of the newcomer: “It’s an honour to welcome the immensely talented Alan Ford to the cast of EastEnders as he takes on the role of Stevie Mitchell. Whilst Billy has been a stalwart in the show for over 25 years, viewers know very little about his complicated childhood and the events that led him to grow up in care.

“Alan arrives in Walford as the Mitchell family prepare to say goodbye to their beloved Aunt Sal but it soon becomes apparent that he is not welcome in the family fold.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

**This article is updated regularly to reflect the ongoing changes in the EastEnders cast.