Strictly star Bobby Brazier tipped to swap EastEnders for the West End as he’s eyed by theatre bosses

Strictly star Bobby Brazier will be getting his first taste of theatre this weekend as the show heads into Musicals Week, and it seems the star may be swapping EastEnders for the West End after catching the eye of theatre bosses.

Reports say the 20-year-old actor – who is partnered with Dianne Buswell on the hit BBC show – has been flooded with offers.

Bobby is known for playing Freddie Slater on the soap, and is the son of presenter Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody.

Bobby has starred on EastEnders as Freddie Slater for a year (Credit: BBC)

‘Graceful’ Bobby Brazier in line for theatre role?

A source told The Sun: “Bobby’s time on Strictly certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by theatre bosses. They really feel he has star quality and would put bums in seats, given his huge popularity.

“Bobby’s so graceful on the dancefloor and they believe he wouldn’t look out of place on a big musical production, or even a play.”

He wouldn’t look out of place on a big musical production, or even a play.

Strictly star Bobby continues to impress judges and viewers – receiving his highest score of the series so far last weekend.

He moved the judges with a dance to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell in tribute to his mum Jade, who died when he was four years old.

From the ballroom to the West End stage

Transferring to the West End after a stint on Strictly is not a new concept.

Danny Mac, who starred on the show in 2016, recently starred in the musical adaptation of Pretty Woman.

2019 finalist Louise Redknapp has starred in Grease and 9 To 5.

And fellow EastEnders alum Rose Ayling-Ellis – who won Strictly in 2021 – made her West End debut in As You Like It earlier this year.

The late Caroline Flack, who lifted the Glitterball trophy in 2014, won rave reviews when she starred in Chicago as Roxie Hart.

Bobby and his partner Dianne Buswell have been impressing judges and viewers (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier takes on Swayze

This week, viewers will see Bobby transform into Patrick Swayze when he dances a salsa to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing.

Ellie Leach will dance the quickstep to Belle from Beauty and the Beast, while Layton Williams takes on the paso doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge!.

Elsewhere in the show, Nigel Harman will dance the Charleston to Step in Time from Mary Poppins and Annabel Croft performs a foxtrot to For Good from Wicked.

Read more: Strictly star Bobby Brazier ‘dating Boadecia Evans’

So would you like to see Bobby on the West End? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.