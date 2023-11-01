This week in Emmerdale, Lydia has been holding a Dingle court in the Woolpack to determine who killed Craig.

Aaron recently gave his version of events before Caleb told everyone where he was on the night of Craig’s death.

But, has Robert Sugden returned to Emmerdale as fans reckon he’s hiding in Mill Cottage?

Caleb told Aaron that he heard a noise in the flat (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb heard a noise at Mill Cottage

Last night (Tuesday, October 31), Aaron gave the Dingles his alibi for the night of Craig’s death.

He told everyone that he’d been at the scrapyard with Vinny, talking about the future with him.

Vinny then added that they were both playing cards – he owed Aaron £50.

In reality, Aaron had threatened Vinny and had smashed up a car in anger, demanding the money from Mill Cottage from him.

Caleb listened to Aaron and then asked who it was that he heard stomping around upstairs at Mill Cottage if Aaron and Vinny were at the scrapyard all day.

Aaron didn’t give Caleb an answer before starting to interrogate Caleb on where he was.

Fans think that Caleb heard Robert upstairs (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans reckon Robert Sugden is in Mill Cottage

Emmerdale fans now reckon that they’ve ‘worked out’ who Caleb heard upstairs in Mill Cottage.

They think that Aaron has Robert Sugden hiding up there, with his ex husband returning to the village.

One fan wrote: “ROBERT’S IN THE [BLEEP] FLAT. ROBERT IS. IN. THE. [BLEEP]. FLAT.”

Another hoped: “That is Robert hiding away upstairs. Aaron has got him out with the help of that Italian gang. Then Robron also took their money to give themselves a fresh start in France. Adam, spoilsport, called Cain & their plan went awry. The money is for them in France.”

A third person wondered: “I still have hope y’all. Who was the person in Aaron’s flat? Robert?”

Is Robert back? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Robert back in the Dales?

Viewers have been desperate for Robert to reunite with Aaron for years now, and Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw has finally answers these comments.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Laura said: “I love Robron – so I would reunite them if I could!”

However, she then admitted that a Robron reunion isn’t looking likely in the near future, revealing: “But as far as romance for Aaron goes, losing Liv has taught him that, if you don’t love someone, you can’t get hurt, so that’s what’s in his head when he comes back.”

But, is Robert already back in the Dales? Could Robron be about to reunite?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Is Robert back in the Dales? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!