EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth teases Little Mo’s return: ‘It’s always an availability thing’

Former EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth has teased the return of Little Mo Slater as she revealed a coincidental visit to her home by screen son Bobby Brazier.

Although they have never shared a scene together, Bobby plays her son, Freddie Slater. Freddie was born when Little Mo was raped by Graham Foster.

Kacey left the soap following Freddie’s birth, exiting the series in 2006. He then joined the cast of EastEnders in 2022, seeking the truth about his father.

Kacey Ainsworth reveals ‘weird’ coincidence and teases EastEnders return

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today (Thursday, December 28), Kacey revealed whether she thinks she could ever return to the BBC soap opera.

She also revealed an odd coincidence which saw an oblivious Bobby Brazier actually pay a visit to her house prior to being cast as Freddie in EastEnders.

Kacey Ainsworth reveals ‘weird’ Bobby Brazier birthday party visit

This exchange came as Kacey talked about her on-screen son.

“The weird thing is, I was talking to my daughter about it, my real life daughter, and he doesn’t know this, but Bobby has actually been to my house,” Kacey said.

She then told hosts Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh how Bobby had visited their house as a guest at her daughter’s fifteenth birthday party, years before he would play her screen son.

But will Little Mo ever return to EastEnders?

Kacey Ainsworth breaks her silence on EastEnders return

When pressed on whether she could return to EastEnders, Kacey answered:

“It is an availability thing, it’s always an availability thing. It would always depend on the storyline, wouldn’t it?”

Could Little Mo ever return to EastEnders to reunite with son Freddie?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

