EastEnders spoilers tonight: Whitney left devastated as Britney is taken away

In EastEnders spoilers for tonight social services are alerted to the fact Whitney is not Britney’s real mum. Soon they are removing the girl from her care, leaving Whit distraught.

Meanwhile Bianca is on the warpath following her discovery about Zack and Lauren, but will she tell Whitney everything?

Also, Stevie is back and tries to explain himself, but will Billy want to listen? And is Stevie even being honest?

Social services take Britney (Credit: BBC)

Britney taken away in EastEnders spoilers

The episode starts positively for Whitney – who has no idea about Zack’s infidelity nor that Bianca also knows the truth. She has a meeting with Britney’s teacher and talks through her Usher Syndrome diagnosis.

However once Whit has left, Reiss manages to put his foot in it and tells the teacher Whitney is not Britney’s mother.

Whitney is then horrified to return home and find social services on her doorstep, along with the police. They tell Whit Britney must be placed in emergency foster care until they can verify her version of events. They need to locate Keeley and get her side of the story – but that’s proving to be easier said than done.

As devastated Whitney crumbles when Britney is taken, will Bianca make it worse by revealing what Zack has done? Or will she keep quiet to spare Whitney any more heartache? And will they get Britney back?

Billy makes it clear Stevie is not welcome (Credit: BBC)

Stevie makes his presence felt

As the Mitchells reel in shock at Stevie’s return, Phil makes it clear he is not welcome. Meanwhile, Honey encourages Billy to talk to his dad and be honest about his past hurt.

Billy eventually agrees to hear what Stevie has to say and takes him back to the flat. They have a very frank conversation about Billy’s childhood.

However any slight progress is destroyed when Stevie asks about Jamie. Billy is furious and orders his dad out of his life.

Honey catches Stevie stalking out of the Square and advises him if he is genuine about wanting a relationship with his son, he needs to try harder. Will Stevie heed her words?

Yolande has big ideas (Credit: BBC)

Yolande commits to the church in EastEnders spoilers

Unable to cope with everything going on around her, Yolande takes refuge in the laundrette. She’s soon emotional however after Jean comes in and Yolande breaks down.

Without revealing the true extent of her trauma, Yolande opens up to Jean about her crisis of faith. Jean soon gives Yolande food for thought.

Heading back to No.20, Yolande tells her family how important her faith is to her. She insists they need to look forward to something and proposes organising a baptism for Jordan. Will Chelsea agree?

