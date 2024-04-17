EastEnders airs Yolande assault and fans declare the episode ‘phenomenal’

Yolande Trueman was sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton in tonight’s EastEnders. We then saw how he has groomed and abused various women over the years.

Fans have been left floored by the “powerful” episode. They have declared it – and Yolande actress Angela Wynter – “phenomenal”.

Angela Wynter’s performance was amazing (Credit: BBC)

Pastor Clayton assaults Yolande in EastEnders

The episode began as Yolande was under pressure to get the fundraiser exactly right. She was running around trying to make sure everything was in order, all-the-while fending off barbed comments from the pastor’s wife, Stella.

Patrick didn’t help matters when he lost his temper after seeing Yolande and the pastor at the house together. They ended up having a furious row and Yolande told Patrick not to come to the fundraiser.

However things took a turn when Yolande was preparing something alone in the kitchen at the Community Centre. The fundraiser was in full swing outside and Pastor Clayton came in behind Yolande and locked the kitchen door.

The next thing we saw was Yolande looking petrified as she pulled herself up and Pastor Clayton letting himself out.

As he spoke to the waiting crowds and played the showman, Yolande stood beside him on the stage fighting tears and in complete shock.

Elaine was Yolande’s confidante (Credit: BBC)

Yolande confides in Elaine

After the attack, Yolande eventually managed to rush out. She went home, but upon seeing Patrick had prepared a romantic meal she ran out again. It was a hard watch as Yolande desperately tried to keep her emotions inside.

Finding solace in the laundrette, Yolande was finally able to let her screams and cries come.

Elaine had seen her come in and followed her inside. Yolande confided what had happened explaining Pastor Clayton had “put his hand where it had no business being”.

Elaine was shocked and insisted it was sexual assault. But Yolande refused to report him or tell Patrick as she didn’t want to ever have to talk about her body in that way; it was too personal.

Pastor Clayton has done this before (Credit: BBC)

Pastor Clayton is a serial sex offender

Throughout her turmoil, the scenes flashed back to various time points over the years that showed Pastor Clayton has a history of sexual assault.

Several women were seen confessing he had raped them. One went to the church authorities who simply moved him to another parish and told the woman not to say anything else. Another was told by the police the CPS felt there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him.

They all had one thing in common – they were older women, who were told would not be believed because he was a younger man.

Yolande then resolved not to tell anyone else and to put it behind her. “It was just 60 seconds,” she said as she decided to move on.

But can she really forget what happened and move on? Doesn’t she want to see Pastor Clayton punished? And how will this affect her for the rest of her life?

Yolande was in so much pain (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Yolande assault scenes in EastEnders

Those watching at home were in awe of the episode. They have praised it’s power and in particular the performance of Angela Wynter, who plays Yolande.

“If you haven’t yet seen today’s episode of EastEnders, be sure to check it out. Angela Wynter’s performance will blow you away. Wow,” said one.

Another added: “Such a heartbreaking brilliantly written episode! Today’s episode oh my goodness poor Yolande.”

“Angela Wynter is incredible though,” said one more.

A fourth wrote: “Not sure I need to rewatch EastEnders again tonight, so I just wanted to say what a performance by Angela Wynter and Harriet Thorpe. Utterly heartbreaking and harrowing storyline for Yolande that’s important to highlight, I just hope that the Pastor does get convicted for his crimes.”

“Angela Wynter and Harriet Thorpe were amazing. What a performance. Heartbreaking. Cried my eyes out. So many people will relate. Well done again EastEnders and all your writers. Most compelling programme for me on TV for a long time,” added a fifth.

Someone else wrote: “Omg this episode is phenomenal EastEnders, 10s across the board.”

And one more said: “Such a powerful episode tonight. Really nice how they flashed back to past women. Someone needs to give the ‘Pastor’ a beating. Also I’m LOVING Elaine and Yolande’s growing friendship.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

