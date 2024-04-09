EastEnders spoilers: Yolande sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Yolande Trueman is sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton on the day of their big fundraiser.

Yolande recently confronted the Pastor over his sexual aggressiveness, telling him to back off. But, as she argues with Patrick, Clayton attacks – assaulting Yolande.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

Patrick’s back… but the good mood isn’t set to last (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Patrick returns… and grows suspicious of Yolande and the Pastor

Yolande is busy organising the big fundraiser with Pastor Clayton when Patrick arrives home. As they catch up, Pastor Clayton is clearly irritated that Yolande’s focus has been diverted.

As she fills him in, Patrick is stunned to hear that Denise is living at Phil. Later, he confronts Jack over his cheating.

When Denise asks Yolande not to tell Patrick about her hospital stay, he soon realises that they are keeping something from him.

Patrick soon realises Yolande and his family are hiding something from him (Credit: BBC)

As Patrick tries to find out why Denise isn’t angry about Jack cheating, he arranges a meal between her, Chelsea and the kids. When Pastor Clayton interrupts their meal, Yolande invites him to join them.

Over dinner, Patrick becomes aware that Pastor Clayton knows more than he does about Denise’s troubles. He grows jealous of the Pastor’s closeness to Yolande and the family.

Furious Yolande bans Patrick from her fundraiser (Credit: BBC)

Yolande clashes with Patrick as the fundraiser gets underway

It’s the day of the fundraiser. Already Yolande stressed, Yolande’s mood is made worse by barbed comments from Pastor Clayton’s wife.

Later, Patrick is angry when he finds Yolande and Pastor Clayton home alone together. A furious row breaks out between the pair, and she tells Patrick not to come to the fundraiser.

Yolande is violated by Pastor Clayton’s attack (Credit: BBC)

Pastor Clayton sexually assaults Yolande

Later, just before the fundraiser, Yolande is alone in the kitchen at the Community Centre. Just then, Pastor Clayton comes in to find her.

He then sexually assaults Yolande.

Yolande confides in Elaine (Credit: BBC)

During the aftermath of his attack, Yolande seeks solace at the Laundrette. There, she confides in Elaine, telling her what has happened.

What will she do next?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

