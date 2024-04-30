Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona and Marlon’s marriage could be over for good

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that, with tensions between the pair at an all-time high, it looks as though Marlon and Rhona’s marriage could be at an end.

As events come to a head at a fateful dinner party, the pair clash yet again… leading to the apparent collapse of their marriage.

Can Marlon and Rhona save their marriage?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

Rhona and Marlon join friends for dinner… but tensions between them may spoil the mood (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona and Marlon are at each other’s throats

After another week of bickering, feuding Marlon and Rhona finally agree to meet for lunch. However, things are still awkward between the pair.

Rhona tells Marlon she’s accepted an invitation to dinner at Tom and Belle’s on their behalf. Marlon is frustrated to have not been consulted, but agrees to attend.

As lunch ends, it becomes clear that Rhona and Marlon are further apart than ever.

Can Rhona and Marlon put their differences aside to enjoy dinner with friends?

Rhona and Marlon’s foul mood soon begins to bring down the party (Credit: ITV)

Guess who’s coming to dinner

As guests arrive for the dinner party, tensions continue to simmer between Rhona and Marlon. Meanwhile, the loved-up Mandy and Paddy only make things more awkward between them.

When Tom makes a toast about marital solidarity, the cracks in their relationship are even further exposed.

Is this it for Rhona and Marlon? (Credit: ITV)

Rhona cuts it off?

With it clear tensions are chilly between Rhona and Marlon, the other guests attempt to enjoy the evening. However, the feud between Rhona and Marlon publicly erupts as they lay bare their issues in front of everyone. It seems they really are at breaking point.

Rhona tries leaving, but Marlon rejects her attempts to go. Exploding, Rhona feels she has no option and soon seems to end their marriage in front of everyone.

Later on, Paddy finds Marlon and encourages him to fight for his wife. Marlon suggests marriage counselling, but will Rhona be up for it? And is it the solution to save them?

Or have Rhona and Marlon passed the point of no return?

