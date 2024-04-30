Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan runs from the scene after crashing a car with Nicky left for dead

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that, after a terrible car crash leaves Nicky bleeding and unconscious, a guilty Ethan flees the scene.

This follows a tough week for Nicky, who is frustrated after being spurned and mocked by dad Caleb. Jumping into a car with Ethan after a few drinks, disaster suddenly strikes.

But will Nicky survive his injuries – and can Ethan live with his conscience afterwards?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

There’s calamity in the woods… but will Nicky survive? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan and Nicky take a ride

Nicky asks Caleb for Nate’s shares to become an equal partner in the business. However, cruel Caleb only laughs at his son, leaving Nicky feeling frustrated.

Fed-up of the bickering at home and feeling belittled by his dad, Nicky asks Suni if they can live together. But will he get the answer he was hoping for?

Later, Suni calls from a bar to say that he’s spotted one of the men who was involved in the homophobic attack on them last year. Nicky gets up to leave to collect his boyfriend in case he’s in danger.

However, Ethan sees how much Nicky has had to drink, and offers to drive instead. The two men jump in a car to get Suni.

Unlucky Ethan crashes the car, leaving Nicky unconscious (Credit: ITV)

Ethan leaves Nicky for dead after crashing his car

On the road to get Suni, Ethan sees a police car up ahead. Afraid of being over the limit himself, he turns around.

Just then, as Nicky struggles to reach Suni on the phone, Ethan loses control of the car and crashes.

Cowardly Ethan runs after leaving Nicky behind with Moira (Credit: ITV)

Waking up, Ethan carefully pulls Nicky from the car. Seeing a car approaching, he panics and runs off, leaving Nicky lying there. Ethan then hides behind a tree.

He watches from his hidden position as Moira pulls up and discovers unconscious and bleeding Nicky. Undiscovered, Ethan then flees the scene and leaves them to it, while Moira calls for help.

Will Nicky survive his injuries? And will Ethan be caught for his part in the accident? Just why did he flee the scene?

