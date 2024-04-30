Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that, following her sexual assault at the hands of Pastor Clayton, Yolande tells Patrick about what happened.

But how will Patrick react – and can he keep his cool after learning the truth?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

With Patrick worried sick, Yolande enlists Elaine’s help (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Patrick worries about Yolande

Patrick is worried sick about Yolande. His worries worsen when Sonia lets slip that Yolande missed a medical appointment that he didn’t even know about.

Meanwhile, Denise is concerned that Yolande is a no-show at the launch of the food van. She suggests that perhaps Pastor Clayton could talk to Yolande.

Patrick confides in Pastor Clayton. The pastor plays it cool and soon starts implying that Yolande could be unwell.

Later, during a heart-to-heart, Patrick tells Yolande about Pastor Clayton’s concern for her. Yolande is furious.

The truth is out… but can Yolande stop Patrick from doing something they will both regret? (Credit: BBC)

Patrick learns the truth about Pastor Clayton

Yolande can’t bring herself to tell Patrick the truth. When Elaine rings to check up on her, she asks her friend to do it instead.

Over the phone, Elaine gently explains what’s happened to Patrick. As he attempts to process the news, Patrick tries to talk to Yolande.

She locks herself in the bathroom, however, unable to face him. When Patrick’s anger kicks in, he storms out to confront Pastor Clayton.

Yolande begs Patrick not to confront the Pastor (Credit: BBC)

Terrified of what he might do, Yolande rushes out to stop him. She desperately tries to talk him round and he soon agrees to return home with her.

Back at home, they discuss what Yolande has been through. Yolande tells Patrick that she will report Pastor Clayton to the church officials. He wants to go with her, but she insists on going alone.

The next day, she tells Levi about Pastor Clayton sexually assaulting her. He commends her bravery and promises to start investigating immediately.

Yolande promises to report the Pastor to his superiors (Credit: BBC)

Patrick confronts Pastor Clayton

However,Patrick isn’t happy with the lack of progress with Levi’s investigation. Incredulous that the process is so slow, Patrick collars Levi in the cafe and tells him to get a move on, or he’ll take the matter into his own hands.

Later, when Patrick sees Pastor Clayton posturing at the Community Centre, he confronts him. Just then, Yolande arrives and begs him to stop. Will Patrick listen to her? Or will he give Pastor Clayton a piece of his mind?

And is the pastor finally about to be brought to justice after years of sexual assaults?

