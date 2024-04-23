EastEnders spoilers: Bianca returns – just as social services take Britney from Whitney

Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that Bianca Jackson returns to Walford. However, the happy family is short-lived – with Whitney left devastated when social services arrive looking for Britney.

How will she and Zack react when Britney is taken into care? And will Bianca help… or only make the situation worse?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Bianca’s back in Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Bianca’s back!

Sonia is shocked when she is greeted by a familiar face – Bianca! An overjoyed Sonia quickly introduces Bianca to Reiss.

However, their reunion is cut short when Bianca learns that Zack hasn’t been around for Whitney recently.

Sonia is delighted to see Bianca again (Credit: BBC)

She heads over to see Whitney, demanding answers. When an unsuspecting Zack arrives home, he is immediately questioned by Bianca. Unable to stand the heat, he leaves.

Later, he and Whitney are interrupted by a woman called Wahida, who shares her son’s experience with Usher Syndrome.

Bianca has a candid conversation with Linda (Credit: BBC)

After a conversation with Linda, Bianca speaks with Zack. Can she get to the bottom of his evasive behaviour?

Meanwhile, for Whit, things seem to be going well when she meets with Britney’s teacher about her Usher Syndrome diagnosis. However, Reiss unwittingly puts his foot in it when he reveals that Whitney is not Britney’s mother.

Whitney is horrified when social services arrive to take Britney into their care (Credit: BBC)

Social services take Britney away

Later, Whitney is shocked when she is greeted by social services. They tell her that they have come to take Britney away for her safety, until they can corroborate Whitney’s version of events with Keeley.

Zack and Bianca trace down Keeley (Credit: BBC)

With Whitney devastated about Britney, Bianca and Zack try to track Keeley down. Keeley meets them at Walford East, but things take a bad turn when Bianca starts criticising Keeley’s parenting. Furious, Keeley snaps that Britney would be better off elsewhere.

Can Zack and Bianca win Britney back?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!