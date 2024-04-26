EastEnders: Zack and Lauren affair was predictable, fans complain

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, April 25), Zack confronted Whitney over her illegal fostering of Britney which caused a huge row to erupt.

It wasn’t long before Zack turned to Lauren and ended up kissing her once more outside.

EastEnders fans have now complained that they saw Zack’s new affair with Lauren coming from a mile off.

Zack cheated on Whitney (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Zack and Lauren kissed

Yesterday evening in Walford, Zack confronted Whitney after finding out that she’d paid Keeley to look after Britney.

Whit presumed that Lauren had been the one to expose her secret and soon told her to go and grab a drink, knowing that she had issues with alcohol.

Zack then told Whitney that Britney was actually the one to tell him, with Whit taking Britney back to Sonia’s and apologising to her for lashing out.

She then promised her that everything was fine with her and Zack and that they would all be a happy family from now on.

Meanwhile, Zack was seeking comfort from Lauren. Whitney had no idea that Zack was actually cheating on her with Lauren outside.

Fans knew this would happen (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans blast soap for obvious Zack and Lauren twist

EastEnders fans reckoned that an affair was on the cards for Zack ever since their first near-kiss the other month when Whitney was at Bianca’s. With Whit’s exit also drawing nearer, fans have blasted the soap for an affair twist that they ‘saw coming.’

One fan said: “Well… saw that one coming. They’ve been building up to Zack and Lauren for weeks now…”

Another fan agreed: “Well we all saw this coming didn’t we?… How is Zack going to get out of this one once Whitney finds out? Peter will also be on the warpath. There’s also Louis to think about. Expected nothing less from Lauren whilst Zack’s also done this before with Nancy.”

A third fan added: “Oh Lauren and Zack kissing, how utterly… predictable. The soaps really have lost their way, it’s all just the same ol’ [bleep.]”

Whitney’s exit is looming (Credit: BBC)

How will Whitney leave the Square?

Whitney has been putting Britney before Zack and the baby. With Zack livid that she’d bought Britney with the money meant for their baby, he then turned to Lauren.

But, with Whitney soon to depart from the soap, how will she leave? Will her exit have anything to do with Zack and Lauren’s affair?

