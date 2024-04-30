Prince Harry ‘lost and isolated’ amid claims it’s ‘crunch time’ for him and Meghan

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling like a fish out of water in the States as he fails to enjoy his new life in California with wife Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan made the move across the pond after stepping down as senior royals. However, with Meghan busy launching her lifestyle brand, it seems the Duke of Sussex is increasingly finding himself at a loose end.

The majority of his “solid friendships were UK-based”, said a source. And, as a result, he’s relying more on Meghan for his social life. However, she’s busy with her American Riviera Orchard launch, leaving him feeling “isolated and lonely”.

Meghan is busy launching her new lifestyle brand (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan: ‘All work and no play’

An insider speculated to Heat: “Harry is doing his best to stay positive. But behind the brave face, he’s feeling more than a little lost and isolated. His social life is limited at best, since most of his solid friendships were UK-based. He’s by no means short on things to do. He’s got two children and then there’s all the meetings for his own projects. But the social stimulation is seriously lacking, as is his support base. It can feel like it’s all work and no play, which is kind of boring to say the least.”

Meghan, meanwhile, is busier than ever. Born and raised in California, she has family and a strong support base nearby. She also has the launch of American Riviera Orchard to contend with, and filming for her new Netflix show – something which isn’t his “forte”.

The source added that Harry needs “heavy direction from Meghan when it comes to his involvement in lifestyle or domestic-type ventures”. And, they added, that “it’s making him feel a bit sorry for himself”.

It’s ‘crunch time’ for the couple (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Crunch time’

Additionally, with Meghan’s projects ramping up, Harry is said to be growing increasingly concerned about what it will mean for their quality time together as a couple.

She’s very much of the mindset that their backs are against the wall.

“The only time Harry gets to let his hair down these days is when Meghan puts time aside for a date night, which is rare at the moment, because she’s so busy. With the launch of American Riviera, she’s been having early nights ahead of long work days, not to mention taking care of the kids. He doesn’t have the support system she has –not in California, anyway. Most of the people who he could hang out with are more on an acquaintance level. Meghan has been sympathetic to a degree. But she’s very much of the mindset that their backs are against the wall, and it’s crunch time, career-wise.”

The Duke of Sussex is said to be ‘lonely’ in the States (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry’s missing home

The source went on to claim that Harry’s father, King Charles, and sister-in-law Kate both battling cancer thousands of miles away has left him feeling “so cut off”.

They added: “His family are almost 6,000 miles away and that’s been playing heavily on his mind, because he’s so cut off from them. He’s desperately worried about his father and Kate’s health. And he’s been fretting about the estrangement between himself and William.”

Harry is back in the UK early next month. He’ll be in London for an Invictus Games celebration at St Paul’s Cathedral.

And it has been claimed that he is keen to meet up with the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children, during his visit. Kate is reportedly more “open” to the idea of meeting with Harry than William.

