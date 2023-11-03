Emmerdale reintroduced a familiar face last night in the shape of DS Wise. The detective investigating the death of Craig Reed turned up at Home Farm to interview Kim. But he seemingly didn’t get a whiff of what really happened to Craig.

He’s off to see the Dingles next, who all believe Sam killed Craig. Viewers (and Cain) know that in fact it was Kim’s horse, Ice, who dealt the final blow. But will DS Wise cotton on?

Who is DS Wise in Emmerdale?

Actor Neil Roberts revealed his return to the Dales in an Instagram post ahead of last night’s episode (Thursday November 3). He plays DS Jason Wise who was integral in bringing down Gordon Livesy for the historical sexual abuse of Aaron Dingle.

In 2016, Aaron accused his dad of repeatedly raping him as a child. DS Wise led the case. He interviewed Aaron and then interviewed Gordon.

Despite Gordon denying the claims, Wise was dogged in his determination that he believed Aaron. Gordon was eventually found guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison. He took his own life in jail and Wise broke the news of his death to Aaron and his sister Liv.

DS Wise returned in 2019 as the detective interviewing Maya Stepney over her grooming of Jacob Gallagher. He then also led the hunt and interrogation into Robert Sugden for the murder of rapist Lee Posner.

He last appeared in an episode in 2020 when he was investigating what happened to missing DI Malone, who was murdered by Harriet and Dawn.

DS Wise is well-known to Aaron and Chas Dingle (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Did DS Wise date Chas Dingle?

Three weeks after Gordon’s death, Wise visited the Woolpack to ask Chas out. They had a drink together in David’s shop and then returned to the pub.

Things were going well and Chas invited him upstairs.

However, he knocked over a box of old photos and Chas freaked out. She ordered him to leave and that was the end of their fledgling romance!

He’s back! (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled

Those watching at home were delighted to see DS Wise back – and lots of them commented on how good he looks!

“Oh my goodness! The dishy DS Wise is back!” declared one.

Another added: “DS Jason Wise is aging like the finest of wines btw.”

“Love this detective. He’ll have a sexy affair with one of the Dingle suspects,” said someone else. Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Looking very distinguished.”

A further commenter wrote: “It’s DS bloody Wise!” and someone else begged: “Good to see the lovely Detective Wise back can we make him a regular??”

Despite his past with Chas, some viewers noticed some serious chemistry between him and Kim!

“Reckon Kim’s gonna ‘av it off with the detective?” queried one. Someone else agreed: “Did anyone else notice a bit of a something between Kim and the detective?”

