Who killed Craig in Emmerdale? The soap has finally confirmed the identity of the murderer – and it wasn’t a Dingle!

After a savage beating from Sam, Craig stumbled on to Home Farm land looking for help.

But help didn’t come – instead, his grizzly end did…

Sam thinks he killed Craig – but he didn’t! (Credit: ITV)

Sam confesses in Emmerdale

Earlier in last night’s episode (Thursday November 2) Sam had confessed to Lydia he hadn’t been honest about his involvement in Craig’s death. He told her although he’d initially let Craig go free, he and Cain had chased him down the road.

Sam was clearly torn after Cain goaded him to get justice for Lydia, but eventually a comment from Craig tipped the balance and Sam gave him a beating.

Crucially, Craig was able to get up and walk away after the fight. But Sam was convinced he must have limped off and then died somewhere thanks to his injuries.

However, viewers – and Cain – know that wasn’t the case.

Kim and her beloved horse were involved! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who killed Craig?

In fact, Craig had stumbled on to Home Farm land where he was met by Kim Tate on horseback. He asked for her help, but she told him she wouldn’t come to his aid and he deserved everything he got.

As Craig tried to grab at the horse’s reigns, Ice got frightened and reared up, hitting Craig with his hooves. Craig fell to the ground, barely breathing.

Ice was frightened and reacted (Credit: ITV)

We next saw Kim return to Home Farm and lie she hadn’t been out for a ride at all. She then insisted on having a happy family night in all together.

It turned out this was to ensure she had a strong alibi for her whereabouts when Craig was found the next day. We also saw her let Ice go free and then tell the police her horse had gone missing.

But as if that twist wasn’t enough, another one was to come when we flashed back again and saw Cain was on the scene when Ice knocked Craig down. As Kim got out her phone to call an ambulance, Cain asked her not to. He told her it was too late anyway and this would be justice for Lydia.

“We’re both suspects and you know it, accident or not,” Cain implored. “We just make sure we’ve both got watertight alibis. Do this for Lydia and Sam.

“Kim please,” Cain finished, “I’ve never asked you for anything, but I am begging you, just walk away, pretend this never happened.”

Cain begged Kim to walk away (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Emmerdale fans were stunned by the turn of events. They all said the same thing: it’s a hilarious ending!

“The horse did it! This would be hilarious if it wasn’t such a farce,” said one.

Another wrote: “It was the horse! THE HORSE!! That’s brilliant!”

“All this for him to be murdered by a [bleep] horse!!! Give me strength honestly,” sighed one more.

Another added: “THE HORSE KILLED HIM NAH I’M CRYING LAUGHING.”

“There was a million ways I saw this going. A horse killing him was not one of them,” said someone else.

“I need the horse to become Emmerdales next serial killer,” joked one more.

One more added: “I’m absolutely obsessed with the murder horse!”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!