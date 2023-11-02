Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Sam makes a big confession

Emmerdale spoilers tonight see Sam make a big confession after admitting he was hiding something from Lydia on Wednesday night. As the Dingle Court finds out what really happened to Craig – is it the full truth?

And how will the Dingles react to finding out Sam’s story in Emmerdale?

Will Lydia get the truth out of the assembled Dingles? (Credit: ITV)

The Dingle Court

The saga of the Dingle Court has been continuing all week with Lydia grilling her family over who killed Craig. She knew they all hated him after he raped her, but she hadn’t wanted him dead. It’s become clear that everyone is hiding something – though many of their secrets aren’t to do with Craig at all.

Sam and Cain admitted to kidnapping him and tying him up, but insisted the last time they saw him Craig was alive.

Belle’s alibi saw her nowhere near Craig. In fact she was being proposed to. But when she said no, Tom got angry and lashed out, pushing her aggressively to the floor.

Charity and Chas were drinking together in the back room of the Woolpack, with Charity confessing she wants Mack back.

Caleb and Nate were both with Tracy – although what Nate doesn’t know is that Tracy and Caleb were locked in a passionate snog!

Meanwhile Vinny and Aaron were together and arguing as Aaron demanded Vinny pay him every penny he inherited from Liv.

Mandy was in the salon with Eric. She discovered his heartbreaking secret that he has Parkinson’s – but she has promised she will keep it to herself. Therefore she didn’t share her true alibi with the family.

Marlon was the last to share. He told the family he’d been signed off by the hospital following his stroke. However, what he failed to admit was that he’d seen Rhona’s ex Gus and his wife Lucy at the hospital. Lucy was heavily pregnant after Gus stole Rhona’s embryo. But will Marlon tell Rhona?

Sam finally knows he has to confess (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Sam confesses

Tonight the Dingles are torn after Sam confessed to Lydia he hadn’t been entirely honest. He tells Lydia there is more to his version of events than he has told her. He can’t bear to see her upset and knows he has to come clean.

But as he reveals what really happened, how will Lydia react?

And is his version of events actually the truth? Or is there another twist in the tale to come?

The police continue their investigations tomorrow night, but will they get to the truth?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

