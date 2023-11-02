Over in Emmerdale last night (Wednesday, November 1), Mandy went over her version of events for the night of Craig’s death.

She was with Eric Pollard – he’d broken down in tears and had revealed that he has Parkinson’s.

Emmerdale fans have now made a desperate plea to the soap following Pollard’s shock health diagnosis.

Pollard opened up to Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Eric Pollard diagnosed with Parkinson’s

Last night, Mandy was quizzed by Lydia and the Dingles over her whereabouts on the night that Craig died.

She told them that she’d been in the salon, angry with Pollard for giving her a dodgy till.

However, she’d kept the rest of what happened a secret, with viewers finding out the truth during a flashback.

Pollard had broken down in tears and had told Mandy that he wasn’t well. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

He then told her that he’d experienced numbness and tingling, being terrified for the future.

Mandy had promised to keep his diagnosis a secret from everyone as Pollard wanted to battle through his condition alone.

Fans don’t want Pollard to leave the soap (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans make desperate plea to soap over Pollard

Emmerdale fans have now made a desperate plea to the soap over Pollard. After finding out his diagnosis, they’re demanding that Pollard doesn’t die.

One fan demanded: “I will repeat again, Emmerdale. Don’t you DARE kill off Eric Pollard!”

I will repeat again #emmerdale Don't you DARE kill off Eric Pollard — Aaron James (@aaronjamesf1) November 1, 2023

#Emmerdale please PLEASE don’t kill off Eric Pollard… — Vinnie | Justice For Saint Uncle Stephen (@SoapFanVinnie) November 1, 2023

Is Eric leaving? Please don't let him die ☹️#emmerdale — thomas forrest (@tommufc9524) November 1, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer commented: “Emmerdale, please PLEASE don’t kill off Eric Pollard…”

A third person begged: “Is Eric leaving? Please don’t let him die.”

The story will be a long-running one (Credit: ITV)

What’s in store for Eric Pollard after diagnosis?

Eric Pollard’s Parkinson’s storyline is set to play out on screen over a long period of time.

Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw revealed: “When Eric Pollard is diagnosed with Parkinson’s he’s naturally very scared and unsure of what the condition means for his future. The unique position of a show like Emmerdale means we can tell this story really authentically over a long period of time and we can really shine a light on what a diagnosis like this means and follow Pollard on his journey of learning to live with it. Working closely with Parkinson’s UK, who have been guiding us through every step of the way, we hope seeing Pollard’s story helps to raise awareness of Parkinson’s and show the day to day reality of those living with it, as well as the impact it can have on friends, family and the local community.”

Eric Pollard actor, Chris Chittell added: “I feel really privileged to be given this storyline. Parkinson’s is indiscriminate, deceptive and wickedly unkind targeting so many. I want to do this storyline justice for the most courageous of people who are having to bear the brunt of this condition.”

For more information and support visit www.parkinsons.org.uk or call Parkinson’s UK’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

