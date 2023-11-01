Emmerdale recently announced that a popular character would soon see themselves battling with a health condition.

The soap has now aired emotional scenes in which this character was revealed to be Eric Pollard.

Pollard has sadly been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in upsetting Emmerdale scenes that have just aired.

Eric opened up to Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Pollard diagnosed with Parkinson’s

Tonight in Emmerdale (Wednesday, November 1), Mandy gave her alibi for where she was on the night of Craig’s death. She was at the salon trying to fix a dodgy till.

However, in reality, she had also been with Eric Pollard at the salon. Eric had confided in her about his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis. This was the secret that Mandy was keeping.

Eric opened up to Mandy after breaking down in tears over his fears for the future. He begged Mandy to keep his diagnosis a secret.

He revealed that he’d been experiencing numbness and tingling as well as being less steady on his feet.

Mandy promised to keep Eric’s health condition a secret as he was determined that he wanted to battle through the disease alone. He didn’t even want Brenda knowing. Due to this, Mandy didn’t share Pollard’s secret with the Dingles.

Eric’s condition will play out on screen for a long time (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Eric Pollard’s Parkinson’s journey

Emmerdale has worked closely with the charity Parkinson’s UK to portray the story as accurately as possible, with the story playing out on screen over a long period of time.

With around 153,000 people living with the condition in the UK, the soap hopes that Pollard’s story will raise more awareness for the health condition.

Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw shared: “When Eric Pollard is diagnosed with Parkinson’s he’s naturally very scared and unsure of what the condition means for his future. The unique position of a show like Emmerdale means we can tell this story really authentically over a long period of time and we can really shine a light on what a diagnosis like this means and follow Pollard on his journey of learning to live with it. Working closely with Parkinson’s UK, who have been guiding us through every step of the way, we hope seeing Pollard’s story helps to raise awareness of Parkinson’s and show the day to day reality of those living with it, as well as the impact it can have on friends, family and the local community.”

Chris has shared his thoughts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris Chittell speaks out on upsetting storyline

Eric Pollard actor, Chris Chittell said: “I feel really privileged to be given this storyline. Parkinson’s is indiscriminate, deceptive and wickedly unkind targeting so many. I want to do this storyline justice for the most courageous of people who are having to bear the brunt of this condition.”

For more information and support visit www.parkinsons.org.uk or call Parkinson’s UK’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

