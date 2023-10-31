Emmerdale fans furious as soap sets up domestic abuse storyline for Belle and Tom: ‘Don’t ignore the warning signs this time’

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, October 30), Lydia questioned Belle on where she was on the night when Craig was killed.

Belle then told the Dingles that Tom had proposed to her but she had rejected him.

Emmerdale fans have now been left furious after the soap sets up a domestic abuse storyline for Belle and Tom.

Tom asked Belle to marry him (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom proposed to Belle

In Emmerdale last night, Lydia gathered the Dingles in the Woolpack and interrogated them all on where they were on the night of Craig’s death.

The attention was soon turned towards Belle as she went over her version of events.

She explained that Tom had proposed to her but it didn’t feel like the right time for her, rejecting the ring.

However, she failed to tell her family about what happened after she turned Tom down.

Tom had turned angry with Belle and had ended up pushing her into the table, with Belle cutting her head.

As Belle’s head started to bleed, Tom started to apologise, trying to convince Belle to stay with him.

Fans feel awful for Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans furious over Belle abuse storyline

Emmerdale fans have been left furious after the soap sets up a domestic abuse storyline for Belle and Tom.

They think that this storyline has come too soon after Lydia’s rape. They’ve also pointed out that Belle always falls for the bad guys and never has the chance for happiness.

#Emmerdale I’m not happy about this Belle/Tom abuse story. First of all, coming off a r*pe story, it’s too much. Secondly, literally every story Belle has had for years has been about Belle finding her strength again. Change the record, show. — Lee Meyer (@leemeyer26) October 31, 2023

Imagine going from Lachlan the psycho serial killer to the spawn of Carl King – run Belle run, don't ignore the warning signs this time! #Emmerdale — Danny Miller Fansite (@DannyMFansite) October 30, 2023

Seriously, can #Emmerdale stop putting poor Belle with her well documented mental health issues with narcissistic, nasty men. Also, Tom King has been a nightmare since he arrived, such a self-centred, over the top character. Making him follow his dad is too predictable!! — Marty Lippiatt (@MartinLippiatt) October 30, 2023

One fan complained: “I’m not happy about this Belle/Tom abuse story. First of all, coming off a rape story, it’s too much. Secondly, literally every story Belle has had for years has been about Belle finding her strength again. Change the record, show.”

Another person commented: “Imagine going from Lachlan the psycho serial killer to the spawn of Carl King – run Belle run, don’t ignore the warning signs this time!”

A third viewer added: “Seriously, can Emmerdale stop putting poor Belle with her well documented mental health issues with narcissistic, nasty men. Also, Tom King has been a nightmare since he arrived, such a self-centred, over the top character. Making him follow his dad is too predictable!!”

Will Belle ever be happy? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Tom continue to abuse Belle?

Tom apologised to Belle last night but started to become rather manipulative after hurting her.

Belle told Tom that she wasn’t scared of him, putting the blame on herself.

But, will Tom continue to abuse Belle? Has a domestic abuse storyline just kicked off?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Belle ever be happy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!