Five EastEnders spoilers for Christmas Day: From Cindy affair exposed to Denise love triangle

EastEnders spoilers reveal it all kicks off in Albert Square on Christmas Day.

After months of sneaking behind people’s backs, Cindy and Junior’s affair gets exposed – in dramatic fashion; but how will their family react?

Meanwhile, a lonely Phil ends up leaving the Mitchell Christmas Dinner, and Denise finds herself embroiled in another love triangle.

Here’s full EastEnders spoilers for Christmas Day.

Things take a dramatic turn for Cindy (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders spoilers: Cindy and Junior affair exposed

It’s a dramatic time for the Beale and Knight clan on Christmas Day As fans will recall Cindy has been cheating on Ian with Junior, her ex-husband George’s son.

However, secrets and lies are set to throw a wrecking ball into the family festivities this year…

Cindy and Junior’s affair gets exposed (Credit: BBC)

2. Tape is played in Queen Vic

On EastEnders on Christmas Day, a certain USB containing audio evidence of Cindy and Junior’s affair comes into daughter Anna’s hands – and Cindy is desperate to get it back.

As confirmed in the trailer, the recording is then played to a packed audience in The Vic, as a shocked and appalled Ian and George look on. And as expected, hell breaks loose between the families…

3. EastEnders spoilers: Phil’s not himself on Christmas Day

Also happening, Sharon visits No.55 to give Phil a present from Albie – but it’s clear he’s not himself. Later, things are awkward when Phil joins the Mitchell family meal at No.1.

He ends up prematurely leaving after eyeing a warm moment between Sharon and Teddy. What is Phil going to do next?

Denise becomes conflicted (Credit: BBC)

4. Denise torn between two men

Elsewhere, Ravi heads to No.20 for a flying visit to give Denise a present from Avani.

Later, Jack and Amy arrive before the family head to The Vic. But it becomes clear Denise has feelings for Jack and Ravi and vice versa. But who will Denise choose?

5. EastEnders spoilers: Ruby ruins Stacey’s Christmas

Meanwhile, The Slater clan prepares for a family meal at No.31. However, Stacey is put out when Ruby arrives. Later, Martin returns from visiting his son in hospital.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read more: EastEnders fans think Max Branning is returning – all the ‘clues’ they have spotted

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!