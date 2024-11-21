9 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Kojo seriously injured as Cindy and Junior’s secret is exposed

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Kojo is grievously injured when he stumbles across Cindy and Junior’s secret. And, as he threatens to expose her affair, Cindy’s actions leave him fighting for his life. What has Cindy done?

This comes as she and Elaine conspire in a honeytrap to get George to admit his true feelings. How will George react when he realises that he’s been manipulated by his ex-wife and his fiancée?

Elsewhere, Lauren clashes with Cindy as she realises that she had something to do with Kojo’s injuries – while also hiding her own agony from Peter. Elsewhere, Jean rails against Kathy and Harvey, and Denise flirts with an old flame.

Read all these EastEnders spoilers and more in our first look at next week.

EastEnders spoilers 1: Elaine and Cindy set a trap for George

As George and Elaine’s wedding approaches, Elaine is feeling insecure. Wanting to lay her fears tor rest once and for all, she goes to see Cindy. She tells her that she wants to try and seduce George.

Making her way to Junior’s, Cindy and George reminisce over old times. Cindy makes her move and, showing her hand, she tells him that Elaine asked her to seduce him. Shocked, George storms over to The Vic to have it out with Elaine.

2. Kojo fights for his life as Cindy’s secret is exposed

It’s the morning of Elaine and George’s wedding, and both families attempt to keep things on an even keel after last night. Kojo spots Junior with Cindy. terrified that she’ll tell everyone what she and Junior have been up to, Cindy follows Kojo back into the Square.

As she tries to silence Kojo, a struggle breaks out – and he is seriously injured. What has Cindy done?

3. More EastEnders spoilers: Lauren demands answers

Finding Kojo fighting for his life and Cindy at the scene, Lauren calls emergency services. The pair argue while Cindy protests her innocence. And, as Kojo is rushed to hospital, Lauren and Cindy tell the Knights that he’s been hurt.

As she worries about Kojo, Cindy lies to Ian and the family about her whereabouts. However, Lauren knows something is up. She tells Cindy that she knows she’s hiding something – and will find out what.

The next day, as Cindy’s sense of panic rises, she tries to avoid all calls from Lauren and Junior. Out in the Square, Lauren accosts Cindy – who continues to protest her innocence.

Reluctantly, she goes to see Junior in the hospital.

4. Peter is suspicious of Lauren

Peter grows suspicious when Lauren is reluctant to take Louie to school. As the pair argue, Penny intervenes and takes Lauren off for a chat. Lauren reveals all about the pregnancy, which Penny agrees to keep secret.

Meanwhile, things remain tense between Lauren and Peter, with Lauren blaming her pain on the morning sickness. Lauren goes to see Amy, who is also struggling. While they share a movie night together, Peter and Anna have a heart-to-heart.

Given food for thought, Peter confronts Lauren, and demands to know whether she’s been drinking again.

5. Denzel scores himself a job

At his parents’ advice, Denzel asks Ravi about a job. When Ravi turns him down in a humiliating fashion, Kim demands answers, forcing Ravi to relent and give Denzel a job.

6. Kim plays matchmaker

At The Vic, Linda, Kim and Kathy tease Denise about Jack and Ravi. Denise shrugs it off, but it’s clear that she still has strong feelings for both men. And, when Jack sees her talking to Ravi, he grows jealous.

Meanwhile, when Priya tries to make a move on Jack, Denise is appalled. However, it backfires as Jack rejects her advances.

Having spotted the fireworks between them, Kim decides to play matchmaker between Ravi and Denise. Will she and Ravi get back together?

7. Nicola introduces herself to Ravi

Making herself at home in Walford, Nicola continues to make friends and influence people. Spotting Ravi in The Vic, she introduces herself, making it clear that she knows all about what he did to Barney a few weeks ago.

8. More EastEnders spoilers: Ruby causes upset

At the hospital, Martin tells Ruby that he’ll take over while she goes back to Walford to rest and freshen up. Swinging by the cafe, she runs into a horrified Stacey.

Later, Stacey and Martin argue about Ruby. As the family visit Walford East for a meal, Martin and Stacey’s arguing ends with her storming back home – where she finds an emotional Ruby.

What does Ruby want?

9. Jean lashes out

A drunken Kathy argues with Jean over her treatment of Harvey. Angry, Jean tells her to butt out of their relationship.

She then comes to blows with Harvey when he questions the financial advice she’s been given. When he tells her that she might have been scammed, she shuts him out completely.

Then, later, she explodes at Kathy, who tries to encourage her to question the legitimacy of her financial advisers.

Is Jean being taken for a fool?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

