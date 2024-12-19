EastEnders fans think Max Branning is returning – all the ‘clues’ they have spotted 

EastEnders fans believe a Max Branning return is imminent after spotting ‘clues’.

The Walford lothario first appeared on the soap in 2006. And it didn’t take him long to become embroiled in some rather dramatic storylines. Sadly, in 2021, Max said his goodbyes to the famous square – and hasn’t been seen since.

But viewers reckon this is about to change soon…

Max was last seen in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Max Branning on EastEnders

It’s fair to say Max Branning had a memorable stint on EastEnders. From shock affairs to attempted murder, Max caused plenty of drama.

He ended up leaving in 2021, with granddaughter Abi Jr following the death of daughter Abi and breakdown of his relationship with Linda Carter.

But with a ton of Max’s family members still in the square – and going through their own ordeals – viewers are certain this could lead to his comeback.

Both Linda and Lauren are going through a lot on the soap (Credit: BBC)

Fans call on Max Branning’s return

First up is Lauren Branning, Max’s daughter. Lauren has previously battled alcoholism, but recently she has become addicted to painkillers.

What’s more, Linda Carter has been struggling with booze over the past twelve months. As fans will know Linda and Max share a child together, Annie, following their affair in 2020.

This week, Linda came close to death and fortunately, revealed she was heading to rehab to overcome her demons.

‘Bring Max back’

Demanding an EastEnders Max Branning return, one person declared on X: “It’s high time Max came back.

“Lauren clearly needs him, Cindy needs dealing with, he has a child growing up in the Square for him to parent and I’d love to see him and Linda turning into a more toxic version of Den and Angie at the Vic whilst fighting over Annie.”

Someone else wrote: “EastEnders needs to use their brains and bring max back, the possibilities are endless rn; save Annie from her drunken mother, save an addicted Lauren and sort Cindy out probably after [expletive] her, save Bianca from the egg carton wrapped lockout and [expletive] Priya before he goes.”

