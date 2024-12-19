EastEnders: As Ross Kemp is spotted at soap studios, here’s all we know about a potential Grant Mitchell return

Many big names are rumoured to be returning to EastEnders for the 40th anniversary – and now Ross Kemp has been added to the list.

New images obtained by the Metro show him in a car, leaving the Elstree studios. Now, it looks as though Grant Mitchell could be making a return…

Ross has been seen at Elstree… (Credit: ITV)

Ross Kemp spotted at Elstree studios

At the end of last month (November), pictures saw Ross Kemp sitting in the back of a black car at the Elstree studios.

Whilst nothing has yet been confirmed by EastEnders, rumours have been flying that this could signal a return for Grant Mitchell.

With the soap’s 40th anniversary arriving in February 2025, some familiar faces are set to reappear in Walford. But, is Ross reprising his role as Grant?

Speaking about the speculation on This Morning, Ross recently said: “I can tell you nothing.”

He then went on to share his love for the show: “I am very proud of the show celebrating 40 years and I wouldn’t have had a career, good or bad without it.

“I absolutely love it and I still support it and I would if I had come from Coronation Street or Emmerdale, well I was in Emmerdale Farm briefly before but yeah, I am proud the show is celebrating the 40 years and I will continue to support it as long as I can.”

So, is Grant making a comeback? (Credit: BBC)

Here’s all we know about a potential Grant Mitchell return to EastEnders

Well, Ross Kemp has been seen at the EastEnders studios, meaning that a Grant Mitchell return looks very likely. With characters such as Jane Beale, Chrissie Watts, and Ruby Allen all returning this year ahead of the soap’s milestone celebrations, EastEnders is pulling out all the stops.

We also know that Phil Mitchell is currently feeling rather low and isolated, with this set to continue over the Christmas period. So, it is possible that Grant could return to support his brother.

However, Ross Kemp doesn’t just act. He’s also known for presenting documentary based programmes. Could he return to film an EastEnders special documentary? All remains to be seen…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.