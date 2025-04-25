Coronation Street fans are thrilled that Gary Windass is heading back to their screens as the soap gears up for his ‘return.’

Fans have been disappointed to see that Gary hasn’t been involved in storylines in the last few months.

But, now he’s about to make a comeback and fans are over the moon about it!

Gary’s back! (Credit: ITV)

Gary returns in Coronation Street spoilers

For quite a while now, Coronation Street fans have grown concerned with the lack of scenes involving Gary Windass on the soap.

He hasn’t been involved in major storylines and has appeared in very occasional scenes over the last few months.

One fan commented: “Where is Gary Windass? Really need his storyline in Corrie.”

Another person added: “Gary Windass would knock Mick into next week. Where is Gary btw? He hasn’t been on screen for ages?”

A third person shared: “Where’s our Gary, may I ask? He hasn’t been on screen since January.”

However, fans are now happy to hear that Gary’s about to return to their screens in a new storyline involving Mick Michaelis.

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Gary speaks to Mick about his plans to buy the builder’s yard. But, Maria’s not on board.

Mick then encourages him to go for it, but will Gary have major regrets when Maria spots him having a celebratory drink with Mick in the Bistro?

Fans are thrilled (Credit: ITV) Coronation Street fans thrilled over Gary Windass ‘return’ news Corrie fans have been left thrilled to hear that Gary’s about to be in upcoming scenes after months away without explanation. They’ve now taken to social media to share their delight over the news. One fan shared: “Gary finally returns next week!” Another fan on X added: “Great to see Gary back.” A third viewer commented: “At last! There’s ar Gary!”

But, what part will he play in future storylines? And, is he about to befriend ‘nightmare’ Mick

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.