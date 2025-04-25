EastEnders: Shireen to return alive… and be killed by Harry, fan theory predicts

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Shireen could still be alive – and then be killed by Harry Mitchell, in a shocking twist to the tale. This comes as Teddy learned the truth last night (Thursday, April 24).

Panicking about Teddy’s planned development in Paradise Park – where Shireen is allegedly buried – Nicola tried to pay Ravi to dig up the body and dispose of it all over again.

Teddy knows the truth (Credit: BBC)

Teddy learned the truth about Shireen’s death in EastEnders last night

Offered 10 grand to hide Shireen’s body, Ravi wasn’t having any of it – and refused. Teddy walked in just as Ravi threw Nicola’s offer back in her face, and demanded to know what was going on.

It was then that he revealed the truth, telling Teddy that Nicola had just offered him money to hide a body. Bombshell dropped, he stormed out. And, in the wake of his exit, Teddy began to put two and two together.

He quickly realised that the body is Shireen’s – meaning that Nicola had her killed, and was responsible for the disappearance of Harry’s ex. But what will happen next?

Harry doesn’t know his mum had his ex killed (Credit: BBC)

Harry to kill Shireen as she turns up alive, EastEnders fans predict

Writing on social media as last night’s episode aired, fans shared their thoughts on Shireen’s fate. And some wondered whether she might be alive… but for how long?

“If she is we might see Nicola’s son [Harry] kill her which would honestly be a shocking death,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“They are 100% going to dig and there’s no body there,” said another.

“Since teddy is tied to paradise park now he’ll go with Nicola to retrieve the body but Shireen isn’t there,” another agreed.

Is Shireen dead? And if not, might she still be in danger?

