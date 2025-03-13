Is Teddy in EastEnders really a killer? Is Shireen even dead? All the fan theories over Nicola’s murderous bombshell

Nicola Mitchell revealed that Teddy killed Shireen in EastEnders last night (Wednesday, March 12), leaving Zack terrified and sparking some interesting theories.

She explained that Teddy had killed Harry’s girlfriend Shireen Bashar after viewing her as a threat to the family.

But, was Nicola even telling the truth? Here are all the theories to come from her big bombshell killer news.

Was Nicola lying? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders theories: 1. Shireen still alive

While Nicola told Zack and Sharon that Teddy’s a killer and ended Shireen’s life, this might not actually be true.

Poor Shireen disappeared four years ago but it’s all still a bit of a mystery… What if she’s not actually dead after all?

One theory suggests that Shireen might still be alive, reading: “I wanna know why this Shireen got killed, if she’s even dead? If she’s cheated on Harry then death seems a bit extreme idk.”

2. Nicola killed Shireen

Another theory suggests that Nicola was placing the blame of Teddy to take away from her own murderous crime.

It would be easy for Nicola to know all the details of the crime if she was the one who committed it.

A fan on X suggested: “I think Nicola is lying and she killed Shireen or caused her disappearance.” But, is Nicola actually the true killer?

Is Teddy dangerous? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Shireen theories: 3. Teddy killed someone else

Teddy proved that he has a dangerous side when he started to attack Zack in the fallout of Sharon’s fling with Grant. And, that’s before he even finds out that Zack is actually Barney’s biological dad…

One fan now thinks that Nicola was alright to throw Teddy under the bus for Shireen’s death because he’s killed before. But, they don’t think he actually killed Shireen…

They suggested: “I think Nicola’s telling the truth about Teddy, but probably lying about Shireen.”

EastEnders Shireen theories: 4. Teddy helped Nicola cover-up the crime

Back to the idea of Nicola being the one to kill Shireen, one viewer reckons that Nicola finished her off and then recruited Teddy to help her cover-up the crime.

He could’ve helped her hide the body…

The theory wonders: “Nicola offed Shireen. Teddy got rid of body.” But, did they team up as a criminal duo?

