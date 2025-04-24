Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday April 23), saw a huge bombshell as Lauren wondered who her real father is.

As she visited dad Reece in prison, he suggested that he might not even be her biological dad. His mum never got a paternity test done.

Now fans have speculated who Lauren’s dad could be. Here are all the theories.

Is Kit Lauren’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

1. Kit Green

It’s already been reported that Detective Kit Green has one secret child – Brody (the lad giving Dylan a hard time in the STC).

But, now, it’s been suggested that he could also be Lauren’s dad too!

The theory, half-jokingly, said: “In a shock DNA twist, Kit Green turns out to be Lauren’s dad! Then, in a huge bombshell twist, Ken Barlow does a DNA test and it turns out he TOO is Kit’s son!”

2. Gary Windass

Another popular theory is that Gary Windass is actually Lauren’s dad. Viewers haven’t seen Gary much on screen recently, now predicting that this will be his next big storyline.

“What did people make of the Lauren dad thing? Was it not so random? I feel like he might be someone we know (I saw a theory it could be Gary Windass which could explain his long absence, gearing up for a big storyline).”

Does Steve have another child? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Lauren father theory 3. Steve McDonald

Steve also hasn’t been seen in quite a while, with fans also predicting that this storyline could lead to him finding out that he’s Lauren’s dad.

A fan on Reddit suggested: “Who is Lauren’s dad gonna be? Steve McDonald?”

4. Ken Barlow

It seems fans aren’t ready to rule anybody out quite yet, and they’ve now predicted the long-standing character Ken Barlow might have another child.

He’s already got several kids but we do know that Ken was a bit of a player back in the day…

One fan commented: “Ken. It’s always Ken.”

5. Shakin’ Stevens lookalike

When Reece told Lauren that he hadn’t ever gotten a DNA test to prove he was her father, he suggested that a Shakin’ Stevens lookalike at the fair was her biological father.

Lauren acted unbothered by the revelation, but could what Reece was saying have been the truth?

Perhaps Reece was lying… (Credit: ITV)

6. Reece

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Reece just said all of this to get back at Lauren.

Lauren disowned him and he wasn’t happy about it. But, it was only two seconds ago that he was singing Lauren’s praises before telling her that he might not even be her father. Just a tad suspicious. But, who is Lauren’s dad? Has it been Reece all along?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.