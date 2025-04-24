All the kids Roy has helped as Lauren calls him ‘dad’ in Coronation Street

Roy Cropper has helped a lot of kids over the years in Coronation Street , and now he’s being called ‘dad’ again by Lauren.

While he never had any biological children of his own, Roy has taken in and helped many young people over the years.

Here’s a look at all of the young Weatherfield residents he’s been a ‘dad’ too.

Roy and Hayley were desperate to help Wayne (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Roy kids: 1. Wayne

Roy and Hayley took child Wayne Hayes into their home in 2001 after discovering that his mum’s boyfriend Alex was abusing him.

The couple escaped from Weatherfield with Wayne in a bid to protect him. However, they then handed themselves into the police and reported Alex’s abuse. Sadly, Wayne was then allowed to go back home. Roy and Hayley were heartbroken.

Wayne returned to the Street in 2019, investigating the Underworld roof collapse that killed Rana Habeeb.

Roy was happy to see Wayne after all those years, with Wayne being upset to hear that Hayley had died in 2014.

Roy and Hayley fostered Fiz (Credit: ITV)

2. Fiz

Being put into care after being neglected by mum Cilla, Fiz was then fostered by Roy and Hayley.

However, she then left their care after she lied that Roy was flirtatious and inappropriate with her.

She later returned to the Street and apologised for making it all up, settling down in Weatherfield.

Roy took in Ches (Credit: ITV)

3. Chesney

With Fiz returning to Weatherfield, her brother Chesney made an entrance into the show.

Chesney had a turbulent childhood, with Fiz realising that Cilla had left Ches home alone while she moved in with partner Les.

With Chesney moving to the Street, he soon started being abused by Cilla. Fiz then tried to take him in, but Chesney did end up in foster care once Cilla jetted off to Las Vegas without her son.

With Chesney troubled, Roy and Hayley tried to look out for him as much as possible. They even ended up occasionally fostering him.

Becky was a troubled kid (Credit: ITV)

4. Becky

Becky Grainger was one of the more troublesome of Roy’s ‘kids.’ She left home at 15 after escaping her abusive step-dad, Brian Turner. She then turned to the streets and undertook petty crime to get by.

After ending up in prison with Kelly Crabtree, Becky tried to get herself back on track and joined a literary class. She then met Hayley there.

Becky told Hayley that she had reformed herself, with Roy and Hayley then taking her in and letting her stay at Roy’s Rolls.

Lauren looks up to Roy (Credit: ITV)

5. Lauren

Lauren is the latest young person who Roy has helped. He initially allowed Lauren to stay in his flat for a while, also giving her a job at Roy’s Rolls.

However, his kindness backfired on him when Lauren went missing and the police locked him up on suspicion of murder.

When Lauren returned to the Street alive, Roy was accepting of her apology. And now, Lauren’s just told Roy that he’s like a ‘dad’ to her. Can he trust her this time though?

