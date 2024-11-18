EastEnders: Phil Mitchell set for Christmas depression storyline as he battles suicidal thoughts

In EastEnders, Phil Mitchell is set to have a tough storyline over Christmas, with him facing a mental health battle with depression.

The Mitchell patriarch has had a tough year, with the fallout from Lola’s death, which saw Callum, Billy, Honey and Lexi grow stronger as a unit. Following that, his son Ben was sent to prison in the US for fraud.

Kat has also left Phil following him sleeping with Emma Harding behind her back. Tommy is also distant, having been taken in by Zack after social services got involved with the Slater/Moon clan.

Phil is undeniably feeling lonely, and these dark thoughts are set to consume him over the next month or so as everyone has left his side, reports The Sun.

Phil is set to suffer a battle with depression over the coming months (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Phil Mitchell family life

He was always considered Albert Square’s toughest bloke, but a new reported spoiler shows he’s only human and will struggle with his thoughts over the festive period.

Most recently, Kat and Alfie ended up kissing as Alfie supported his ex during her battle with social services regarding Tommy’s abuse of the twins.

While the pair weren’t sure at first, Alfie was then encouraged by Freddie and Ian to give it a go. At the same time, Stacey and Jean helped Kat come up with a list of pros and cons for getting back with Alfie.

The pair were eventually unable to deny their feelings for each other, they then kissed under the fireworks as Kat told Alfie that he’d ‘always been her man on the moon.’

While the rest of the Square were delighted, Phil looked crestfallen as he spotted them loved-up in the cafe the next day. He wished them well, but it’s clear Kat moving on took a toll on him.

Phil snapped at Sharon (Credit: BBC)

Phil’s Christmas storyline

Later, he snapped at Sharon as she tried to enquire about him selling Peggy’s.

Phil is getting more withdrawn. Along with his previous struggles with drink and drug addiction, suicidal thoughts will be on Phil’s mind.

The soap is gearing up for their 40th anniversary addition early next year. The depression storyline could play a part in it. Not only this, there is speculation that Phil’s brother, Grant Mitchell, could be returning.

A source close to The Sun said: “Could Grant be the one to save him? It’d be a ratings hit.”

These sorts of storyline are common on Christmas Day in Walford. In 1986, Arthur Fowler had a nervous breakdown and smashed up his living room. In 2017, Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell drowned in a particularly dark twist. But, what could this year bring?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

