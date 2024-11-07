Opinion: EastEnders: Here’s why Kat and Alfie’s reunion was the best move the soap could’ve made ahead of its 40th anniversary

In EastEnders, Kat and Alfie reunited under the fireworks in a super romantic moment that had us feeling all mushy inside.

Last night (Wednesday, November 6th), Kat and Alfie gave into their feelings and kissed each other, despite having agreed to remain ‘just friends.’

With Kalfie turning back to each other, here’s why we think that this was the best decision the soap could’ve made ahead of it’s big 4-0 next year!

Let’s hope they’re endgame this time! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Kat and Alfie – reunited

This week, Kat and Alfie ended up kissing as Alfie supported his ex during her battle with social services regarding Tommy’s abuse of the twins.

After this kiss, Alfie pulled away which caused Kat to run off. Alfie was then encouraged by Freddie and Ian to give things a proper go with Kat again – it was what Nana Moon would’ve wanted.

Elsewhere, Stacey and Jean helped Kat come up with a list of pros and cons for getting back with Alfie.

With Alfie then trying to win Kat over with his romantic and signature dish – a pie, he feared she was going to reject him so got in there first.

The pair agreed to remain as friends but soon got into a fight with a fire extinguisher. Unable to deny their feelings for each other, they then kissed under the fireworks as Kat told Alfie that he’d ‘always been her man on the moon.’ How cute!

They’re so back! (Credit: BBC)

Kalfie – A love story spanning over two decades

Kat and Alfie’s love story has spanned over 22 years – with the pair being on-and-off since 2002.

Initially getting wed on Christmas Day in 2003, Kat and Alfie quickly became a huge power couple in the soap. And, a fan favourite.

The pair have been through so much together from affairs (cough, cough Michael Moon), to baby swapping (Ronnie Mitchell, we’re talking about you!)

However, fans have always believed that the pair would find a way back to each other. When Alfie made his comeback in 2022, Alfie was desperate to rekindle things with Kat but she was ready to get wed to Phil at the time and rejected him (much to everyone’s devastation.)

It’s been clear that when it comes to Kat and Alfie though, the pair are both magnets that will always pull them back together. And, now, they’re back in each other’s orbit. Kat’s got her ‘man in the moon’ back! It’s about time.

Just in time for the 40th! (Credit: BBC)

Opinion: Kat and Alfie reunion was the BEST decision

When you think of the time when EastEnders was the best it had ever been, it was when Kalfie were still strong. EastEnders was Kalfie. They were such an integral part of the show, so when they split up it seemed as though a piece of the show was missing.

But, look what’s around the corner… the soap’s 40th! A celebration of the soap’s history, with fans praising storylines of both new and old. What better way to do this than to bring a former favourite soap ship back into the forefront of current storylines?! Talk about nostalgia!

What makes Kat and Alfie so special though? Well, they have their history, they have their chemistry. And they’re the very definition of love.

Perhaps we’re just soppy, but Kat and Alfie are our perfect pairing. They understand each other. They have the same level of banter, have family at the centre, and care very deeply about each other. So, as the soap looks towards its 40th in February 2025, we’re hoping that Kat and Alfie are for keeps this time!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

