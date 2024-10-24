In EastEnders, Tommy Moon has been causing all sorts of strain for his mum and dad – and fans fear it’ll only get worse as time goes on.

The son of Michael Moon and Kat Slater has been suffering from anger issues, which has led to him harming his brothers, Bert and Ernie, as well as Kat.

While Jean Slater has now called social services to help, fans think this will only anger Tommy more. Could he take his anger out even more on his family?

Could he even potentially kill Kat and Alfie?

The eldest Moon son has been stirring up trouble recently (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Tommy Moon’s abuse

The bulk of Tommy’s anger started developing after Kat left Phil back in February 2024. Sharon Watts and Phil were getting too close for comfort.

Since then, he and Phil had a clash after the latter fell into an angry spiral. Tommy stole from the Minute Mart. Not knowing what to do, Kat and Alfie got him a job at the laundrette, which he skived.

One thing on top of the other led to Tommy begging for Phil to take Kat back. A huge row between Kat and Phil broke out, and Tommy was ordered to go home.

When Kat returned, Tommy lashed out and punched her in the stomach. Kat pushed him back in retaliation – and thus weeks of abuse broke out.

Kat is scared of Tommy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Tommy is angry

Kat kept it hidden from her family and Alfie, until he returned to find her with a black eye. After some quizzing, she admitted it was Tommy. Alfie was furious and tried to set Tommy on the right path… but it seems like it’s all too late.

Tommy hurt Freddie during a family dinner, leaving him in A&E. The truth is out to the Slater clan, but now Jean has called social services as Kat continually refuses help.

It remains to be seen whether it will help, but fans think Tommy will be pushed further away. As he is isolated, his anger may begin to grow.

Could Tommy kill Kat? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans fear for Kat and Alfie’s futures

Fans say this will lead the young lad to attack – and potentially even kill Kat and Alfie.

One X user said they’re scared of Tommy’s storyline: “Swear he’s going to go psycho and kill either Kat or the twins!!!!” While another added: “If I was Kat I’d be reporting Tommy to the police ASAP – he has it in him to kill her in rage.”

A third thought Jean did the right thing: “Yes Jean, because Kat is waiting for Tommy to kill someone first before she acts accordingly.”

A fourth fan even suggested Tommy’s storyline could have another motive: “Tommy to go on a rampage and kill Nish pls, that’s how Kat gets involved in ‘The Six’ storyline.”

A final person feared: “If Tommy tries to kill Alfie at Christmas, I might have to resurrect Michael myself.”

