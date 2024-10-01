EastEnders spoilers: Tommy’s behaviour worsens as he lashes out at Kat again

In new EastEnders spoilers, Tommy’s behaviour continues to get worse as he lashes out at Kat once again. The teenager physically intimidates his mum, before later being rude to her.

However, former step-dad Phil sees Tommy’s behaviour and is stunned. Will Phil stick up for Kat?

All this and more in this week’s EastEnders spoilers.

Tommy lashes out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Tommy lashes out at Kat

Despite Alfie’s new job as the manager of the Minute Mart, the Moons are struggling for money. Having caught wind of the family’s financial worries, Tommy plans to steal from the café but Kathy catches him in the act.

Kathy then tells Kat what Tommy did and suggests she should have a stern word with her teenage son. Later on, Kat attempts to speak to Tommy but it doesn’t go as planned. As a result, he physically intimidates Kat.

A second incident occurs when Tommy ruins the mood on Jay’s 30th birthday. Jay is busy showing Kat and Phil a video message from Lola, but Tommy is making a racket. When Kat asks him to quieten down, she and Phil are left stunned by Tommy’s rude response.

Kat later attempts to speak to Tommy again, but things go from bad to worse when Tommy tries to leave and as a result, Kat grabs him…

David’s back (Credit: BBC)

Also in EastEnders spoilers

Elsewhere in EastEnders spoilers this week, David Wicks makes his highly anticipated return to Albert Square after 10 years. His return ruffles feathers, especially when Cindy spots him.

Cindy tries to avoid David but eventually he sees her. David is stunned to see Cindy’s alive and living back on the Square. While the duo catch up, Ian finds out his half-brother is back in Walford and is horrified.

Are sparks set to fly between Cindy and David?

Meanwhile, Junior confides in George about his ‘mystery woman’ as his feelings for Cindy intensify. George is intrigued by his son’s love life, especially after Junior admits that his fling has developed into something more serious and he thinks the woman feels the same way.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

