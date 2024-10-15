EastEnders spoilers: Kat confesses the truth about Tommy as he takes his anger out on Freddie

In EastEnders spoilers, Kat finally opens up to her family about Tommy’s challenging behaviour as he takes his anger out on another member of the Slater clan.

With Alfie returning from his training course, will he be able to put a stop to Tommy’s aggression?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Kat faces a tough week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Alfie comes home

Tommy’s recent intimidating behaviour has left Kat on edge and at a loss. Alfie headed off to Birmingham for a training course, leaving Tommy to take his anger out on Kat.

He attempted to nick from Kathy’s till, before she caught him. Back at home, Kat tried to confront him, but he was having none of it.

The twins also mentioned they don’t like playing football with Tommy anymore.

Things could be set to change, however, as Alfie arrived back to Walford in spoilers for next week.

Kat is taken aback and attempts to hide an injury she sustained after an altercation with Tommy.

Kat’s injuries

However, Alfie is quick to ask how she got the bruise.

She lied and said she sustained it on a night out with Stacey.

Alfie heads to The Vic, where Stacey reveals she didn’t know what Kat was talking about.

Later, at No.5, Kat fumes at Tommy for using her credit card without her permission having already lied to Alfie about his actions – but unbeknownst to the pair, Alfie has been listening and proceeds to demand answers.

After intense questioning by Alfie, Kat finally admits it was Tommy who injured her.

Tommy gets into an altercation (Credit: BBC)

Drama at the dinner table

Thing get a lot worse, however, when the Moons and Freddie sit down for a meal.

Chaos ensues and and altercation between Tommy and Freddie gets out of control…

Will someone get hurt?

Later at the flat, Kat and Alfie reel from a night of carnage. Despite his outrageous behaviour, Kat continues to make excuses for him.

At No. 31, Freddie finds himself under the spotlight with the Slaters as Jean begins to suspect that he’s keeping a secret for Kat.

In true protective Jean style, she decides to do some digging, but what will she find?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.