EastEnders: As Linda’s ‘death’ is aired, here’s whether she’ll stop drinking for good

In EastEnders tonight (Monday, December 16), Linda Carter passed away – but, it turned out that her death was just a vision.

Linda then decided to put the bottle down and chucked away the contents, accepting that she needed some help.

All she knew was that she didn’t want to die. But, will she touch the booze again?

Linda took a huge step (Credit: BBC)

Will Linda drink again in EastEnders?

Linda had quite a scare tonight after initially protesting against the idea of going to rehab for some support for her drinking.

As she stumbled out of The Vic in a drunken state, she put a bottle of vodka to her mouth and had a worrying vision that resulted in her death.

After this vision, Linda then decided not to drink the vodka and got rid of the contents of the bottle. She then headed back into The Vic and told Elaine that she was ready to get some help as she didn’t want to die.

But, will Linda drink again or has she given up drinking for good? The road to recovery isn’t going to be an easy one for Linda, but the fact that she’s started to accept that she needs some support is a good starting place.

Currently, Linda has the intention of sobering up, but we’ll have to wait and see whether she’ll succeed with this challenge.

Linda had a vision of her death (Credit: BBC)

Linda’s vision

With Linda drunk, she suddenly had a vision of what her life would become if she continued to drink.

One of these scenes saw Nancy and Lee return for Linda’s funeral after police arrived at The Vic and told Elaine that Linda had died.

Johnny was livid and hated his mum for failing to get any help for her alcoholism. Later scenes then showed Nancy wanting to go for custody of Linda’s other kids as she didn’t feel like they were safe with Elaine.

Realising that she would die a hated woman and that she was drinking herself into an early grave, Linda snapped out of her vision and decided that she was going to get help for her drinking.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.