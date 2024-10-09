EastEnders: As Linda Carter’s death is teased in upcoming funeral scenes, is all as it seems?

New EastEnders images released by The Sun suggest that a Carter family funeral is on the way – and it’s really not looking too good for Linda.

With Lee and Nancy returning for these scenes, and with little pops of pink amongst the black funeral clothing, Linda’s fate looks to be bleak.

But, whilst the soap could indeed be filming Linda’s funeral scenes – is there more to it than meets the eye?

Where’s Linda? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders cast film worrying funeral scenes

Today (Wednesday, October 9), The Sun shared images of the cast filming Christmas funeral scenes.

A white coffin said to have ‘a pink rose on top’ could be seen, with the likes of Sharon, Elaine and Johnny present.

Interestingly, Linda’s kids – Lee and Nancy – were also present, returning to the soap for such a big occasion. They were seen wearing black funeral attire.

Nancy could also be seen wearing pink flamingo earrings, with Elaine’s pink earrings and nail varnish also not going unnoticed. And, if there’s one person who has made the colour pink her trademark in Walford – it’s Linda Carter.

With this adding to the fact that Kellie Bright’s Linda fails to appear in any of these funeral pictures, it is highly possible that the soap is currently filming Linda Carter’s funeral scenes… But, is there another explanation?

Is it Mick’s funeral? (Credit: BBC)

Death of another Carter?

It is possible that Linda isn’t dead and that this funeral isn’t for her. Her lack of presence in the scenes could mean that she’s in prison for Keanu’s murder… or that she simply didn’t feel up to going.

Other possible death victims include Mick Carter who was presumed dead after going missing at sea at Christmas in 2022. Could his body be washed up and found two years later, giving the Carters a chance to give him a proper send off?

Or, perhaps, much-loved Shirley Carter passes away, with her family gathering to pay tribute to her?

A Christmas Carol special for Linda? (Credit: BBC)

Hope for Linda Carter

We still have some hope though where Linda Carter is concerned. There may be another explanation for these funeral scenes which mean that nobody actually pegs it… Confused?

Well, EastEnders could be taking a leaf out of Emmerdale’s book. The rival ITV soap recently aired a special episode in which Belle King imagined three different versions of her future as a result of her abusive relationship with Tom.

EastEnders could be doing a Walford Christmas Carol-esque special, in which these funeral scenes are a look into Linda’s future should she keep on drinking and unravelling.

These flashforward scenes would then mean that Linda isn’t actually dead and still has a chance at turning things around. We’re trying to remain optimistic with this one, protect Linda Carter at all costs please!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

